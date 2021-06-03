Vanessa Spatafora of DraftKings: “The first piece of advice that I use often is that power poses work”

The first piece of advice that I use often is that power poses work. There is a lot of science to back it up and while we have all seen the concept spoofed in movies or on TV commercials, there really is something to taking time before a big presentation or pitch to get yourself in the right mind and body space. It feels silly at first, but I’ve grown to really like the superhero stance. If the V for Victory or W for Win stance works for you then go with it.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Spatafora.

Vanessa Spatafora is Director of Inclusion, Equity, & Belonging at DraftKings. She has led DraftKings in developing a vision and strategy for fostering a culture of inclusion that welcomes and values diversity. Vanessa launched Inclusion, Equity & Belonging at DraftKings in 2019 and has worked tirelessly to empower employees to grow and develop, as well as center company systems and processes around parity in experience from recruitment to career progression for all employees, as DraftKings, Inc. continues to grow.

Prior to working at DraftKings, Spatafora was the manager for Diversity + Inclusion at Goodwin LLP., a global AmLaw 50 law firm with over 1,200 attorneys specializing in both business law and litigation. At DraftKings, she is now responsible for educating employees to increase awareness of unconscious bias in the workplace as it relates to day to day experiences of underrepresented groups, and ways to increase inclusion through active allyship, mentoring, and sponsorship support. Vanessa leverages data and people analytics in order to identify areas for disruption or improvement to address parity and/or disparity in employee experience.

Vanessa attended the College of Arts at Sciences at Suffolk University, where she focused on global and cultural communications.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Early on in my career I was working in different Training, Learning & Development, and Knowledge Sharing functions, which was a great foundational starting point for adopting Inclusion Equity & Belonging work throughout an organization. If you want meaningful action to take place then it is important that people really understand why workplace inclusion matters, what is meant by terms like “Diversity” and “Equity”, and how everyone contributes to the work in their day to day interactions and decisions. So for me, having that deep understanding of how adult and organizational learning penetrates everything we do has been really helpful.

I also spent some time in Strategy and Operations Consulting spaces early on, first at The Monitor Group and then with Deloitte. That is where I was exposed to different industries and business models, and began to see how critical it is to connect all of the little dots across teams and departments in order to think strategically for the long-term while tackling the immediate needs of the company.

Deloitte was also my first experience with D&I in the workplace. Like many in this space, it started with the Business Resource Groups (BRGs) in my local office, and I quickly started taking on leadership roles with more global exposure. That employee engagement was where my passion first sparked for this work. It was around 2013 when the study on “Uncovering Talent: A New Model for Inclusion” was released and as soon as I read it I knew it was what I wanted to focus my work on going forward.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Anytime you are working across teams to do something different it is disruptive, so for me, the key there is really to do something different. Building awareness, educating, sharing experiences, and having difficult conversations are incredibly important, but what you do with all of that understanding and new knowledge is where meaningful disruption happens.

One of the most exciting things that we are doing at DraftKings, for me, is a part of our strategic framework that we refer to as “Wire.” This part of our “Hire. Wire. Empower.” strategy is specifically focused on how we are using our platform and resources to affect the change we want to see in the world. What makes this really unique and ‘disruptive’ is that it goes beyond the meaningful charitable contributions we make, such as donating all profit from return to NBA & WNBA games following player protests to stand with Black Lives Matter. Externally, we are using our platform for things like encouraging voter registration and creating visibility for women’s sports and female athletes. Internally it means making deep investments in things like best in class healthcare benefits for Transgender employees and upskilling programs for veterans and active military.

If we know that everyone has Unconscious Bias, simply as a result of how the brain navigates decision making in the face of information overload, then we also know we need a diverse group of people informing the decisions around how we are supporting and uplifting the next generation of leaders. This is true inside and outside of our walls.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This happened right after I left Deloitte, and was working as a D&I specialist in an AmLaw50 Law Firm in Boston. It was very early on in my time there and one of the first projects I was on was engaging with a big name speaker to talk about Unconscious Bias in a company-wide event. I would be working with Verna Myers, who literally wrote the book on a fear we have all had at one time or another, “What If I Say The Wrong Thing”. I knew of Verna from her book and TedTalk, so I was really excited to be meeting her.

On the day of the event, she walked into the conference room where she would be speaking and I immediately felt nervous. Once we got through initial introductions and went over the program, there was a bit of downtime to chat before people started to arrive. Naturally, we began talking about the biggest challenges related to Diversity & Inclusion, and how one cannot be effective without the other. I had remembered Verna’s famous quote, “Diversity is being invited to the party, Inclusion is being asked to dance” and thought it was fitting to slip it into the conversation… or at least it would have been fitting if my nervousness hadn’t led to my misquoting her. I was so embarrassed, but Verna was gracious and reassured me that we all say the wrong thing every now and then.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Sometimes we forget that mentors can come from everywhere! I like to have a full bench of 360 perspectives that I rely on for mentorship. In IEB it is important to be talking with all different people for guidance. Sometimes that means talking with people just starting out in their career or someone I myself am mentoring for mutual mentorship and to better understand the experiences of the next generation of talent. Other times, it can be a peer in the field or former colleague who is working on a similar initiative or at the same stage of career navigation.

As I reflect on the most impactful mentor I have had though, it would be a manager from my Monitor Deloitte days. I had always respected and admired the way in which she was able to influence business and bring people along on her work. When I approached her about my desire to change positions and focus on the work I am doing today, she could have easily been indifferent or even discouraging. Afterall, I was basically telling my boss that I wanted to look for a new job. She had always been so supportive of my development, and that of everyone on the team, so at the time I almost did not realize just how risky that conversation could have been. Not only was she supportive, but she gave me great advice and even offered to help. That conversation was a lesson to me in many things, but mostly it showed me that a good mentor helps you along your journey even when your path does not directly benefit them.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The first piece of advice that I use often is that power poses work. There is a lot of science to back it up and while we have all seen the concept spoofed in movies or on TV commercials, there really is something to taking time before a big presentation or pitch to get yourself in the right mind and body space. It feels silly at first, but I’ve grown to really like the superhero stance. If the V for Victory or W for Win stance works for you then go with it.

I am also a big believer in the in flight advice of putting your oxygen mask on before you can be helpful to others. Working in DEI or IEB (Inclusion Equity & Belonging) as we call it at DraftKings is incredibly rewarding, but it can also be heavy work at times. To be sure I am showing up everyday, year over year, for every employee, I need to recharge my battery. For me that is making time for family and friends, travel (when safe to do so) and picking up a new hobby that is meant only for fun.

Lastly, my mom always said that you can do anything you put your mind to. She never told me that I could be anything or anyone I wanted to be, and it always felt like an intentional word selection that stuck with me. Now I take it to mean that things might not be exactly as we picture them, but just giving up is not an option.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

There are a lot of really exciting things to come at DraftKings and in the IEB space. Something that I have been thinking a lot about lately is the Tech Industry as a whole, and how Boston can sometimes be a bit of an unsung hero of the sector. Something that has been on the radar of a small group of us for some time now is forming a community of professionals at the intersection of Technology and Inclusion in the area. It is exciting to think about how much we can accomplish together and learn from one another.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think role modeling is still such a challenge for women or women+ disruptors. There are so few women getting the spotlight for shaking things up as compared to male counterparts, and even then we predominantly see white, hetero-normative, cisgendered, able-bodied women being highlighted. It is still really difficult for anyone, especially women, outside of the dominant majority to see themself as a leader in disruption or change. It is getting better, but progress has been slow in creating widespread visibility for all. Representation really does matter, not only in role modeling but in normalizing (and celebrating!) difference.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I have been known to get lost in the rabbit hole of TedTalks. There is just so much on the platform that you haven’t considered or been exposed to, and I always find myself clicking from one to the next. One of my favorites was from Emma McIlroy, founder of Wildfang, called “The two words that stand between you and your next big idea.” It is a great lesson of shifting your perspective and embracing possibility over skepticism.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is really difficult to distill down to one movement when there is so much good work being done to draw from. I would love to see a more integrated approach to celebrating and acknowledging different communities and contributions, both throughout the year and in every part of organizations. If we are compartmentalizing the celebrations and awareness efforts into specific months, then we are not being fully inclusive. How can we be sure that these conversations continue in a meaningful way throughout the year and help inform our decision making on an ongoing basis. This is something we think a lot about at DraftKings. You will see Women highlighted throughout this month, both from within our workforce and within the sports world, but you will also see our Women profiled throughout the year for the great work being done. This is not only true for Women’s History Month but all heritage and awareness months throughout the year. It requires time, dedication, and resources to collaborate across the business in this way. When the result is a better experience for everyone, and better decision making for the company, it is worth the effort it initially takes to do things differently.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have taken Michelle Obama’s quote “When they go low, we go high” and edited it down as a daily mantra that is simply “we go high.” No matter what the challenge or decision I am faced with, it always serves as a good reminder to focus on what is right and true. It reminds us that no matter what, we always strive to do the right thing.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/vanessaspatafora/