Vanessa Cornell Of NUSHU: “Work hard every day on your self-doubt”

Work hard every day on your self-doubt. Make it the leading edge of your personal work, because it’s the single thing that will hold you back the most.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Cornell.

Vanessa Cornell is the founder of NUSHU. NUSHU is a wellness collective and global community committed to fostering true connection, personal growth, and empowerment. Through NUSHU, Vanessa curates potent thought leaders, offers community programming, and has trained dozens of facilitators to hold powerful space for others through NUSHU Group, a radically different modality where you can show up exactly as you are, where you will be welcomed and accepted, where no one will try to fix you, and where you can feel safe to share and be seen fully in your truth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My story starts with a “perfect” life. I had everything I could have ever dreamed of- a loving husband, five children, abundance and success. But the truth was that I felt trapped in a crushing and debilitating loneliness.

I was so lonely and disconnected from myself that I threw a bomb into the center of my life, coming within a hair’s breadth of losing everything and everyone that I loved.

What followed was an incredibly painful time for me and my family, but it woke me up. In the aftermath, I knew I had to relearn what it was to be alive, rip off all my masks of perfection, and start to become searingly and brutally honest with myself.

It was my rock bottom that allowed me to start to step into who I am. I feel like it is the moment my life truly started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

During my dark night of the soul, I was ravenous for knowledge about my own personal growth and self-inquiry. I also realized I didn’t want to do it alone. I brought women together and sought out the best teachers. We gathered in person to grow, learn, share and support each other.

What I didn’t anticipate is that although the teachers, teachings, practitioners, techniques and practices were potent, the most powerful and dramatic shifts were happening simply when women were physically present with each other, sharing their truths out loud.

The women had created a dynamic that extended far beyond the teachers and practitioners that had been brought into their circle. They had offered each other a lived experience of heart connection that catalyzed real and dramatic change for each of them. It helped me realize that the true work lives within the women themselves, that all I had done was create the container to allow it to unfold.

This marked the birth of NUSHU Group. NUSHU Group is basically the classic women’s circle reimagined for the modern world. You sit with 8–10 people and a facilitator in a safe space where you can share what’s on your mind without worrying that people will judge you or try to fix you.

Since then, I have held space and taught others to hold space through this simple yet transformative modality. Thousands have gathered for each other, co-creating a powerful space of acceptance, safety, non-judgment and love.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, I’ve made SO MANY mistakes! I’ve gone down so many paths only to realize that I was meant to go in a different direction. But I regret none of them. People told me that I needed to have a business plan, some goal or place I wanted to be in five years. I made a conscious decision to make my choices completely from my gut and see how my work unfolded. It is a daily discovery of what my career path should be, parallel to my discovery of who I am. This path is fraught with doubt and fear, but also allows for so much flexibility and evolution. It’s a wild ride for sure.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many who have been there for me, taught me, guided me, but my dear friend Bob Roth stands out. From the moment I met him, he treated me like I was special and destined for great things. He was willing to help and support me with no expectation of anything in return, simply because he believed in me and my mission.

It was sort of strange at the beginning. I couldn’t figure out why he was so interested in helping me. And then I started to realize that he saw something in me that I couldn’t yet fully see in myself. You could say I borrowed his belief in me until I could fully believe in myself.

I apply this all the time now to my work with others, when I see so clearly how much they have to give and can simultaneously see the self-doubt that blocks them from realizing their potential.

I tell people: Let me believe in you until you learn to fully believe in yourself. I thank Bob for showing me what that can mean to someone trying to find her way.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I’m so passionate and committed to putting NUSHU Group out into the world because I truly think it is revolutionary. I have seen it in action and just believe it to be the antidote to loneliness and disconnection. We have been sitting in circles since the beginning of time, but we seem to have forgotten how important it is. Just like yoga and meditation are age old but have more recently made their way back into the mainstream, I am hoping to help people remember how much we need each other, to share with each other, to support each other. Not everyone has a meditation or yoga practice, but you’ve definitely heard of it. If you want it, it’s available to you.

I want that to be the same with NUSHU Group. I can’t tell you how many people, after they have experienced NUSHU Group, tell me how rare it is to have a space that they feel like they aren’t being judged, where no one is trying to fix them, where they don’t have to pretend, where they can completely take down their masks. It’s amazing to me that it is extremely rare to find a place where we feel safe to be completely ourselves. I’m committed to changing that.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Figure out how you want to spend your day.

Block out times for different tasks based on when you’re most effective, daily and weekly. And schedule in time for rest and daydreaming! All of my creativity and insight comes when I’ve put aside the tasks and allowed myself space to dream.

2. Do what you can to combat decision fatigue.

Create a morning ritual. When you ritualize something, you don’t need to affirmatively decide every day to do it. You don’t need to make the decision every day to give yourself five minutes with your cup of tea, to make space for your meditation practice, to wash your face, etc. You make the decision once, and then it automates. This saves you a huge amount of energy.

When you’re faced with an overflowing email inbox, sort by sender and batch delete emails from anyone with whom you don’t have an open correspondence with. This is a great way to get rid of spam emails and whittle down your inbox quickly. This way you don’t need to evaluate each email from your mother-in-law in your inbox. You can decide that the entire back and forth exchange about where you’re having Thanksgiving can be deleted because it’s been resolved (hopefully peacefully!).

3. Release attachment to the whole idea of wellness.

It’s counterintuitive, but the wellness industry sometimes feeds some of the unhealthiest patterns we have. It feeds our guilt and shame about not being able to eat better, sleep better, exercise more, meditate regularly. Wellness is not a race, it’s not something you can achieve. I think we’re so used to that construct of achievement and measuring success that we’ve applied it even to our wellbeing. If we continue to do that, we’ll never be truly well.

4. Rethink the way you think about improving yourself.

This whole “world of self-improvement” relies on the premise that there is something wrong with us in our current state, and that we need to proactively do something about it. There is nothing wrong with you. What if the premise instead was that you are perfect, exactly as you are? And that rather than changing who you are to be better, you are simply trying to soften into who you already are, remembering who you are at your core. The most important idea for me, that I hold on to every day, is that the journey has never been active and outward; rather it’s always been inward.

5. Water, water, water. Swim in the ocean, take a hot bath, take a cold shower, and drink tons of water. Water has an incredible ability to reset our nervous system and ground us. We’re so lucky to have access to clean water- use it as a power tool for well-being!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

NUSHU Group. I truly believe it changes people’s lives. It’s so rare to find a space where no one is trying to fix you or come up with a solution to your problems. Society makes us feel like if we’re not actively doing something, proactively helping, offering advice, we’re failing our friends, family and colleagues. In NUSHU Group, you get to just be with what you’re thinking and feeling. It’s such a relief to know that you can just get it all out and not worry about how others will respond. There is a magic that happens when space is created for you to just hear yourself speak something out loud, and the world needs more of this, especially right now. You can register for it here.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Work hard every day on your self-doubt. Make it the leading edge of your personal work, because it’s the single thing that will hold you back the most.

2. Don’t waste time on being afraid to ask. It took me a lot of time and energy to work up the courage to ask some pretty important people to work with me. What I found was that if I asked with the right intention, love in my heart, and a lot of humility, the answer was usually yes!

3. Moments of clarity will always be followed by periods of doubt, no matter how successful you become. When you’re forging a path that no one else has ever walked, there will always be moments when you’re not sure whether to turn left or right. Sometimes you need to stand at the crossroads for a while before it becomes clear. It really shocked me at the beginning, but I’ve gotten used to it and now see that space as a creative space rather than a space of doubt.

4. Make sure you’re really clear about who your audience is. You can’t be all things to all people.

5. Don’t undervalue yourself. It’s one thing to be really generous and give people a lot of value for free when you’re just starting out to entice them to get to know you. But when you have a core offering that has a lot of value, don’t think that making it cheaper will make people want it more. It’s quite the opposite. Be generous and, at the same time, stand up for the value that you offer!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health could not be more relevant right now. It’s been a brutal year, and I’ve seen firsthand through NUSHU Group how much people are struggling. I’ve also seen for a long time that loneliness is the other pandemic of our time. The need for human connection is a force as strong as gravity, and yet so many people feel disconnected and alone. I want everyone to know that human connection is available to you, that there are resources available that can help you. You CAN connect with others in a really meaningful way, even with strangers. It happens all the time in NUSHU Group. No one needs to feel alone. Not now, not ever.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Vanessa Cornell Instagram

NUSHU Instagram

NUSHU Facebook

NUSHU LinkedIn

The NUSHU Podcast

NUSHU Website

Thank you for these fantastic insights!