Vanessa Christine: ” Allow yourself to feel pain and joy as often as you can without being afraid to”

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Christine, a Florida-based model and social media influencer with over 565,000 Instagram Followers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Where I am today honestly came so naturally, I just like many other women at the time and currently would just love to take pictures and capture memories. I was posting myself on Instagram in 2018 when a brand reached out to me to shoot for their e-commerce brand, once i started to shoot with them weekly I had more content of myself to post online and eventually bigger brands started to notice me and hire me as well. Today I have my own agent and I hired one of my friends @wanderwithmacy to help handle all of my contracts and brand deals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am beyond thankful for the first brand that ever believed in me and booked me without having any prior experience or knowledge of what I was doing.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The most humorous mistake has to be that when I first started I would take a lot of jobs and do them for free as I was always promised more exposure and opportunities from them but I learned that people love to take advantage when you’re first starting up and you should never sell yourself short.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Yes, my advice for someone trying to follow and achieve a career path like mine would be never to give up and to want it more than the next person. The more work you put in the more results and success you will achieve.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Definitely showing my real personality and being engaging with my audience. Usually the content I don’t want to post or I feel is too personal is what ends up doing the best so i would say being true and honest with my fans.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

No matter how busy life can get I always prioritize my body, mind, heart and well-being. I try to do Vinyasa yoga 2/3 times a week. I workout at the gym 4/5 times a week and I get two monthly massages just because workouts in general can take a toll on the body. Weekly I love to do my own at home facials followed by a warm bath and a glass of white wine while reading the book I am on in that certain month.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Two daily routines that help my mind and heart to thrive is drinking my water daily, reading and taking a moment of meditation daily.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Being kind to yourself when you look in the mirror and understanding that your looks do not define you, you are beautiful just as you are. Stop comparing yourself to others. Allow yourself to feel pain and joy as often as you can without being afraid to.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Incorporating yoga to my daily routine unquestionably has helped me thrive and realize I have full control over how I feel and how I can respond differently to different situations throughout life.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

The strangest and most difficult wellness treatment I’ve tried thus far has to be a 5 day juice detox cleanse. It takes a huge toll mentally and physically to cut out all food and sugar but once you overcome those 5 days you feel like a completely new person.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people I would encourage everyone to donate to Action Against Hunger. I’ve witnessed so many hotels, restaurants and friends first hand throw away food they no longer want or no longer need and I wish there was a way to donate all that food that is being thrown away to others less fortunate.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Yes! I’d love to be able to sit down with Beyonce, I love how she stands up for not only feminism but also black lives matter.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can follow me on instagram @vanessachristine , @vanessachristinex and on Youtube Vanessa Christine

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!