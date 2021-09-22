Vandan Raj Tak: “Do not give up and remember success does not happen overnight”

Vandan Raj Tak, actor hailing from Udaipur will be featuring in music album song by Ankit Tiwari

Vandan Raj soon will be seen in music album collaborating with Bollywood fame Ankit Tiwari. Ankit Tiwari is a popular singer, the singer has been enthralling the audience with his ravishing voice. His popular songs are ‘Sun raha hai na tu’, ‘Teri galiya’, ‘tu hai ki nahi’. Vandan Raj will be playing a lead role in the song.

It also stars Vaishnavi Rao opposite Vandan Raj as a lead actress. Vaishnavi is a social influencer and has worked in TV serials and many short films. Talking about the song Vandan Raj said feel of the song is very refreshing hence will be liked by everyone and because it is on love theme, we can anticipate it to be very popular among young audience.

About choosing acting as a career Vandan Raj said he has always been passionate about acting and has wanted to pursue a career in acting since his childhood.

Pursuing his passion, he has attended numerous workshops and groomed himself under the guidance of Kishor Namit Kapoor in acting school, Mumbai.

He started with working in theatre, doing short films and stage performances. By working with noted singer like Ankit Tiwari, Vandan Raj made Udaipurite feel proud , On his last birthday many celebrities and established actors outpoured him wishes and blessings for his successful acting career. We wish him all the best for all his future work and accomplishments.