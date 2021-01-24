Van McCoy And A Hustle’s Healing! #BlackAmericanHer/History360

When a person converses on their particular rhythm, and walk, they bring out their own unique stride. They propel their particular manner and persona. Walks are a way of performing this level of artistry. In fact, the very essence of walking is, an art. Through the very act of walking, we are compelled to observe how we move through a given spacing. The very art of wellness permits us to move through different levels of serenity and gentility. One of the phenomenal gestures for this level of artistry relates to our very individuality. Who are we? How do we feel? Of even more importance, how do we feel about ourselves? The latter is an even more important question. There are reasons for such. After all, you can tell about a person’s level of self-confidence, and esteem. Walks convey who we are, and why we have the purpose (and tasks) for our particular journey.

When we bring the artistry of dance, to a particular walk, we have created a rather blessed thing. First, there is a wonder of momentum, as it pertains to the very decoration of a walk. Rhythm illuminates the colors of a walk. When we add beat and harmony to a walk, we are experiencing the performance of a human painting 🎨. It’s a living, breathing sonnet, which sprinkles those Universal sparkles streets, empty pathways, and other areas of Earth’s spacing. They are these spaces, which have been deserted and neglected by human carelessness, and indifference. Adding nutritious movement, and themes, restores a wellness of joy and artistry to how we move about our day. No longer are we simply walking because we have to get somewhere. Now, we walk because our footprints 👣👣👣 are filled with, life! In addition, there is a gesture of artistry, which compels us to move through our daily journeys in a different way. So many people have forgotten the very reason for why we awake, in the morning. No matter how we are feeling, there should always be some “pep in our step.” In fact, we should walk as of we are taking flight. It gives a whole, new meaning to why we even step outside of our front door, or wake up, at all.

Certain songs have that persona, and agility to convey specific walks. There are particular songs, which convey the spirit of a walking dance. In fact, such dances ensure that we are awakened for our morning glow, and celebrated in nighttime’s aftermath. It was an iconic song, back in the day! It had few words, but the energy was grand. Do the Hustle! It was elegant, soulful, grand, and stylish. You brought your own personality into it; your own kind of flavor! It was iconic and no matter how your day was going, you could find a way of feelin’ good.

The Creator of this iconic song was a multifaceted, and talented man. A son of Black America’s gardens, he truly performed those iconic, Black American perfumes of R&B, Soul, Funk, and numerous others. It was a song, which seemed so simple. Yet, it painted those complex realities, and made our walking through them, seem so graceful! “The Hustle” took the nation by many storms, and illuminated the treasures of one’s very psyche. He had truly immersed himself, and had embraced, the very nurture of his feminine culture, which birthed him. Clearly, he intertwined himself with the Black American culture and the maidens (and mothers), who birthed it. He has clearly been nourished, polished, and painted in the beauty and wellness of Black American maidens and mothers-the authenticity of their Being. And so, the walk paints the story. His name is none other than. . .

Van McCoy

1975! It was that iconic hit, which got everyone up and walking to that Soulful grace! If you didn’t have any reason or momentum for getting up and walking with stride, this song gave you purpose. It gave you a reason, for Being! That’s for sure! Immediately, when it came on, you knew what you had to do. Doin’ it and do it, well! Our beloved musical Divo carried many talents to his name. Orchestral conductor. Singer. Songwriter. Arranger. Record producer. Musician. With roughly 700 songs that were copyrighted to his legacy, there are intrinsic elements, which had come to play. Composing songs and hits for famed acts such as Gladys Knight and the Pips, Aretha Franklin, The Stylistics, Peaches and Herb, Brenda & The Tabulations, Stacy Lattisaw, David Ruffin, and Lesley Gore, he truly was part of the Great Ones! And, he shared in a long tradition of creating, crafting, and re-birthing the musical aesthetics, within Black America’s gardens. It’s that age-old tradition within Black American tradition of crafting, anew. For the most art, there is love and abundance, which is grown from such gardens, when they are not being exploited, or tampered with. Every composition he has made, every credit to his name, is a reflection of his culture, and the people who have birthed him. It’s a testament to such an artist having found nourishment and healing, within his unique spacing. Throughout the longevity of his career, he performed those Black American perfumes of Pop, R&B, and Disco. And such scents have their own story of love. Of authentic, Blackened love stories in US gardens. Their own color, design, pattern, and story.

“The Hustle” was one of the iconic songs of the 1970’s for simply getting one’s, groove on. You couldn’t help, but to dance, jive, and move to every beat. It felt good, Baby! It was an interconnection between the power of walking and dance. The Spirit simply felt right. No matter how your day was feeling. No matter what life presented your way, you knew that you had to guide yourself into a wellness of love and comfort, once that song hit on. That was simply how it was supposed to be. If sorrow had knocked onto your door, earlier in the day, “The Hustle,” had the power in making it disappear, and go away. Of course, it would not just magically transform you. You had to make the decision to move into it. That’s it! Once that decision was made, you joined into that energy. In fact, it was created in such a dynamic form, where you were presented with an initial invitation. For that moment and time, there are particular essences of love, which reminds you of your humanity. You realize just how naturally connected, and intertwined, a person is with the very artistry of, struttin’ yo’ stuff! That’s just how it’s meant to be. On one’s bad days, how does it move and drive one’s persona? That’s the very aesthetics of it all. There is a level of fluidity, nurture, and healing, that is felt in the very mystique of walking and dancing.

From the very moment the song comes on, a person can picture that 70’s era, of a person coming of their homes, walking onto the street, and showcasing their best strut! It doesn’t matter if a person “woke up on the wrong side of the bed!” When that song comes on, it is meant to be experienced and explored. No matter the mood of the day, happiness can automatically surround you, only if you permit it; only if you permit it! Who would have ever imagined there being a power in three, magical words? That high-pitched voice and vocal repetition of those three words kept everything in line. It kept the song together and in a sacred, rhythmic motion! That’s for sure. Perhaps, there is an underlying message for the repetition of the song. Perhaps, its healing anecdote is related to repeating through certain energies. Maybe, there is a unique structure in moving through different auras, in order to cleanse out the toxicity of pain. Either it is that, or one is simply restoring and re-nourishing oneself, in order to sustain one’s mental well-being! That’s the very power of music!

One of the most beautiful things concerning those songs, which do not have many lyrics, if any at all, is how they test the artistry and creativity of the listener. We are given the opportunity to interpret the song based on our own perceptions and interpretation. How we wish to apply it to our lives is connected to our own understanding and comfort! That’s the very blessing of it all! This time around, we are presented with our very own opportunity to see how the song applies to our very lives. What are our daily challenges? Our personal stories? How do such songs permit us to assess where we are in our daily lives? Are our dreams still alive? Are we still in pursuit of our hopes and plans for the future? And, are we also living in our present glory? That’s what is needed to be answered. For the most part, these non-lyrical songs grant us the opportunity to experience ourselves, all over again. If we choose to go from that journey-from Point A to Point Z-then we are given that power to travel back into that state of wellness and abundance. Sometimes, we have to go through those ugly truths. Nevertheless, it comes to bring certain ideals and navigation into one’s sense of truth. How does one come to sense and experience this level of awakening? It is an awakening in understanding that we are granted the opportunity to re-explore any pains and struggles, which have overtaken our lives. When music is not decorated with words, we have that time to reflect. That’s just how it is. When having those moment of reflection, we are granted with healing time. Our healing time is suitable for those precious times-the right time! And, as we move in time, we gain a greater appreciation and understand for it-for another round. What is even more fascinating is how our particular experiences permit us to have our own unique strides! Such is the lesson to be learned. Our movements are our own. No one can take them from us. No one can ever be, or truly imitate, our unique stride. It’s why we are unique individuals, and why Heaven treasures our very existence. It’s why we are so sacred and cherished! Own it and embrace it! Our unique walks continue to move, and navigate us, through this Earthly spacing. Becoming so in tuned with them permits us to embrace who we are; celebrating that very existence.

A walk is simply more than a mode of transportation. Nothing could be further from the truth. Walks are forms of wellness. In addition, they are methods of reflecting our own individuality; our very style, manner, and grace! Our walks embody who we are. They are part of our very existence, as human beings. And so, we should own them and embrace them, to the very core! So, each and every day, from the very moment that we awake, we should take advantage of such precious movements! It is our personal walk, our strut, our stride, which propels us into life’s purpose! It’s beautiful! It’s precious. It’s a hustle, Baby! So, live, and let it. . .glide!

To listen to more of the musical collection from Van McCoy, you can click on the, following links:

