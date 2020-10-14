Energy vampires are killing you slowly. They are like energy zappers who will drain you emotionally. They always seem to be involved in some sort of drama which they download to you, hoping you will fix their problem. Then there’s the one-upper vampires. They have a hard time being happy for anyone and instead constantly remind everyone that they are in fact better. Energy vampires are always the victim looking for anyone who will boost their self-esteem. Recognize anyone like this in your life?

Energy Vampires Are Killing You

Believe it or not, energy vampires are actually killing you slowly. Research has shown that even a small amount of negative brain activity can lead to a weakened immune system, making you more prone to illness, and even lead to a heart attack or a stroke. Dr. Travis Bradberry says, “negativity compromises the effectiveness of the neurons in the hippocampus — an important area of the brain responsible for reasoning and memory”. Negativity actually rewires your brain, making it easier to see the bad and more difficult to the good things in life. And it rubs off on you. “The more time you spend with [negative people] around you, the more you will become like them. Psychologist Elaine Hatfield has done the research. Dr. Hatfield found that we adopt the mental state of those we spend significant time with. She says, since we’re empathetic people, we feel with them. If they’re in a bad mood, so will we be,” reports John Stanley Hunter on Business Insider.

The Happy Bubble

Energy vampires are killing your self-worth too. These emotional suckers can affect you for so long you forget how to get up. It’s time to stand up. Muster all of your strength and create a bubble around you (I call it my happy bubble) to make the negativity bounce off of you. The important thing is that you acknowledge when the energy vampire attacks and quickly come to your own rescue. If that toxic person isn’t able to make the necessary changes, then it’s time to cut them out of your life. This may seem dramatic, but you have to remember that you’re protecting yourself. It’s time that you put yourself first, and there’s nothing selfish about that.