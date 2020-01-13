Value of Positive Emotions In the Life Of A Human

Have you ever brainstormed the list of all the negative and the positive emotions you had experienced in your life? The emotions can be of many types such as happy, sad, angry, grateful, proud, confused, afraid, excited, relaxed, amazed and stressed. In this article, I am going to explain them. All of these emotions can be categorized into two types – positive emotions and negative emotions. It is natural to have emotions as a human being. Negative emotions described as difficult emotions but that does not mean it is bad to have them. Positive emotions are emotions when you feel happy and confident.

Scientists are researching emotions to see their value in our life. Recent brain studies of emotions have revealed many things. There are many powerful benefits such as they outnumber the negative ones. Negative emotions do affect the focus of our brains. But the positive human emotions do effect by improving attention, memory, and awareness. It makes us able to have multiple ideas, understand things more clearly and take more information. These emotions open up the possibility of learning new skills. Moreover, you will feel better while performing a task. Have you ever noticed a person who has positive emotions is healthier, happier, and more social? It is a fact and everybody knows that happy people have a better lifestyle.

Impact of Positive Emotions

If positive human emotions are more than negative ones, then it is easy for us to handle any situation. They not only give us the power to handle a difficult task but also improve our awareness and the ability for problem-solving. Studies show that a brain can perform better if it has three times more positive emotions than negative ones. The natural tendency of a human is to have more negative emotions. Sometimes these can affect solving a problem quickly. People With bad emotions can make their day bad. Whereas a human with more positive emotions will find a solution and feel more relaxed. But if you want to have a day better then you have three times more positive emotions than negative ones.

You need to have the practice to stay positive the whole day. The positive ones will encourage you to stay happy and will reduce stress. If you have negative feelings such as sadness, frustration, fear, anger, and stress then you need to build some constructive human emotions. You can do this by focusing on your feelings. You can tune your emotions in real-time. Try to feel something different in the situation. Every situation has different emotion for example when you do something right, you will feel proud. You will feel loved when your parents come to your game. There is no doubt that building optimistic emotions leads to more success in life.

Originally published at https://dantechreviews.com on September 25, 2019.