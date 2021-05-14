Intertwined, the right term to describe our lives during this lockdown phase. Even though working from home has always been a luxury to the mind, but practically, it serves well if served right. Once or

twice a week is understandable, but with the continuous in housework, many mental health problems arose due to the lockdown phase bringing forward the idea of Work for home.

During Covid-19, many companies have asked their employees to work from home. And, work from home has not only increased the working hours but has also created the imbalance between personal and professional lives. Also, it has been noticed that there is a significant rise in the cases of depression, stress and mental trauma during COVID-19 pandemic.

People are going through a tough phase of job loss, 12-15 working hours and salary cuts etc. Many businesses have been shut down and closed their operations during this pandemic. With a period of intense stress, there is somehow an impact on physical and mental health. To overcome and avoid such

issues, there is a great need to maintain the perfect balance between personal and professional life.

Sumeet Jindal, a digital marketer, having 3-year-long work experience in the PR industry, shares Valuable tips on creating work and health balance during the lockdown. Even during the lockdown, Sumeet has been a driving influencer growth and has helped startup aspirants to showcase their talent.

Here are some things, Sumeet Jindal suggested that we can do to help ourselves to adjust with this lockdown:

Get into a routine- The foremost thing is to designate a place to work that is free from distractions. Getting yourself into a scheduled routine is one of the best ways to lead a disciplined life.

Set a routine for working at home- It is important to get up, get started and to finish working at an appropriate time. However, working at office and home might at sometimes indulge you under some pressure at maintaining a proper time.

Have a proper lunch break- We must not forget to provide our body with the right amount of food it requires, as keeping our immunity strongest has become one of the most important motives for us during this pandemic.

To remember that vulnerability has many faces- This can surely be a difficult time for people suffering from mental health problems. Staying at home may bring back bad memories to people, who have at any point in time, experienced depression or trauma. We should always try to do a little extra for those people who are more vulnerable.

Encourage personal planning and self-care- Encourage yourself to plan for managing under self-isolation or quarantine. To manage a proper balance between work and play, we should replace our evening commute with a walk.

Prioritize your relationship- Being under stressful circumstances can lead us to a compelled relationships. If downhearted, name that feeling to a good listener rather than just acting to be fine.

Make time for socializing- Maintaining a social life will play a conspicuous role in a healthy work-life balance. Staying social has never been easier, a perpetual assemblage of online chat and apps should be acknowledged that keep us connected while in isolation.

The effectiveness of our routines will likely to be changed over time. Both our home life and work-life

would be benefited if we allow ourselves to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances. This must be built into our routine and it would be surprising how quickly the world of virtual socializing becomes normal.