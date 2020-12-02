Valuable tips for taking care of patients at home during COVID-19 from Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft

In case you are performing the role of a caregiver for someone affected with COVID-19 at home, there are a few guidelines that you must follow for protecting yourself and others. First and foremost, it is essential to learn about the symptoms of COVID-19 and, thereby, the treatment options for helping them cope with the situation. Individuals who tested positive for the virus require personal care and attention under medical supervision to reduce the symptoms. In case the person is at higher risk, you must get in touch with the doctor for better treatment options.

Some key areas to pay attention to while taking care of the patient as provided by Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft:

Provide support: as far as possible, provide the individual with basic needs by helping the person follow the doctor’s instructions. Moreover, you may help the individual with their regular medication and temperature checks regularly. It ensures that the person is taking a fair amount of fluid and rest. Besides this, you may help the individual with grocery shopping, medicine shopping, and filling prescriptions by providing them with a delivery service.

In case they have pets, try to limit the contact between the pet and the sick individual as far as possible. Always keep the doctor’s contact number in place and call the doctor if the symptoms get severe. The emergency warning science of Covid-19 encompasses confusion, trouble breathing, inability to wake, persistent pain in the chest, and bluish lips or face.

Protect yourself: when it comes to protecting yourself from getting infected with the virus, it is essential to limit your contact with the infected person. Covid-19 is a contagious disease that may spread through respiratory droplets; it is necessary to keep a one-meter distance from the individual. According to Marc Ravenscroft, try to provide the individual with a separate bathroom and bedroom, limit their movement, stay at least six feet away from them, and avoid frequent visits by the guests to reduce the risk of spreading the illness. When washing their dishes and utensils, wear gloves and wash them with hot water and soap.

Disinfect and clean: the cleanliness and disinfection of the house are equally important. The frequently touched surfaces and items must get cleaned with the help of soap and water before disinfecting. In the case of electronic articles, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for disinfecting the product. It is essential to provide the individual with a separate restroom in the bedroom if possible. It is critical to disinfect the toilet after each time the person uses it. Also, wear a mask and wait for a little longer after the patient has used the restroom before you start cleaning and disinfecting it.

The role of the caregiver is of paramount importance while dealing with an individual suffering from Covid-19. The caregiver needs to have proper knowledge about the disease, its symptoms, and treatment options. You have to ensure your safety along with helping the sick person.