Valuable Resources For New Moms

Hi expectant moms, I am a professor of pediatrics at Stanford and a mother of three lovely girls. The oldest has turned 12 years old while the youngers are 4, and 6.

I often get asked, where do I start learning about birth? These books will help ease your mind, release your stress, and help you prepare for a not so average. Let’s start!

The Pregnancy Book

This book is an excellent product of the England NHS teams including medical doctors, midwives, and health visitors. It is the first point for pregnant women to start because the book provides information on all aspects of pregnancy and a list of useful organisations. It is available to read online here

2. Complications of Pregnancy

This book is listed on the Europe’s DOAB home, the largest database of peer-reviewed open access books, where the books of Oxford University Press are also available. The book has seven chapters in pregnancy issues such as Hydrops fetalis, Undernutrition, and Isoimmunization. Notably, difference in pregnancy nutrition between Asians and Caucasians was firstly featured by Dr Nguyen, the UK’s leading nutrition practitioner, clinician-researcher at University of Stirling, and an academic editorial board of Harvard Public Health Review. In this book chapter, he briefly proposes evidence-based nutritional therapy for gestational diabetes as well as gestational common nutrient imbalance, such as vitamin D, folic acid, and omega-3 docosahexaenoic acid deficiency. The recommendations, in his striking chapter, would be a partial answer for these problems among Asian pregnant women.

Adapted from Dr Nguyen’s book chapter regarding recommendations on gestational weight gains and diets for Asian pregnant women.

3. Brain Health from Birth: Nurturing Brain Development During Pregnancy and the First Year

Much of the conventional advice on nurturing children’s brain development is simply too little, too late. The latest research reveals that the most important window of time is during pregnancy and early infancy – when the smallest details can have a profound impact on your child’s future IQ, learning abilities, memory, and attention span. This book will guide you on everything you can do during pregnancy and the first year to help your baby thrive.

4. Eating Well for a Healthy Pregnancy- a Practical Guide

With so much information available advising people what to eat, it can be difficult to work out what eating well really means. This practical guide prepared by Dr Crawley, the Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative designation committee, shows the sorts of foods, and amounts of foods, that will meet the nutritional needs of women in pregnancy and give the best start to the baby. Check here, there are much more useful booklets than you expected. All are free!