Valina Patton of Beauty By Valina: “Activity doesn’t equal growth”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Valina Patton, Beauty By Valina.

Valina Patton is a Licensed Cosmetologist and owner of Beauty By Valina, where she provides eyebrow, hair removal, and hair services, including extensions and custom wigs. Prior to opening her own business at MY SALON Suite in Niles, Ill. in 2020, Patton worked in the beauty field for 12 years, both at retail establishments, such as Nordstrom and Ulta, and offering hair and other services for weddings and special events on the side. She has been recognized as a MY SALON Suite 2021 Suite Elite Featured Member for her ongoing success and dedication to her clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up a happy kid. I enjoyed school, my friends, and my family, and, like most kids, I was very creative. I can remember my mom telling the story of how I used to write on the dining room walls with pen! Fast forward to about 13, my late Uncle Bo Pete printed my very first business cards. My business name was “Lina’s Braiding Sensation.” I knew then I had a skill that I wanted to perfect to be in the beauty industry.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The goal is not to be successful; the goal is to be valuable. Instead of chasing success, it will attract itself to you. I saw this online several years ago and it spoke to me for several reasons. Success has always been a way I’ve known people to measure how well they are doing in life. By definition, valuable means being worth a lot in terms of money or in terms of being useful or loved. That quote has changed my way of thinking especially when it comes to my business. It’s also the way I describe the spelling of my name when in public settings. I always say, “V as in valuable.”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

During quarantine, I searched Amazon for new books to read and I ordered “Be Unapologetically You” by Adeline Bird. It’s all about self-love and that’s exactly what I think is a love that people can use more of. This book resonated with me so much because as a woman who is trying to balance career and family life, it’s easy to forget to get some me-time. Reading this book made me realize I needed to get back into my yoga practice and create boundaries in my work and personal lives. It’s an awesome read and I recommend it to everyone, especially young women of color.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I was a beauty manager in a large department store and, after two short years, had built a solid client list. I was booked for months at a time and had a pretty long waitlist. I always said I would get my own space but after being in the beauty industry over a decade, I still hadn’t made that leap yet. I actually made a list of things I wanted in 2021. They included: get married, buy a house, open a salon suite or loft. After three months of sitting home, I hired an accountant and a painter, and put a deposit down on what is now my salon suite.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I am truly my mother’s child. I enjoy being busy, whether it’s working with clients, organizing, or simply running errands. That is one of the reasons I opened when I did. I was simply tired of waiting so I made something happen for myself. My clients checked in with me the entire time we were in quarantine because they missed getting their beauty services. With this support and the help of my amazing parents and fiancé, I opened within a month.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

While I was stuck at home worried about possibly not being called back in or not having a job to go back to, my clients constantly checked in to see if I was doing house calls. I realized then I had a strong foundation of clients who were ready to get back to their beauty services.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I am incredibly grateful because not only have all my clients followed me to my location, but I have received plenty of new business as well. It’s wedding season right now and it’s also great to not miss out on doing makeup for bridal parties and other events because I can’t get the day off work. Now I have more flexibility and freedom and that’s worth more than anything.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My fiancé has helped me a lot during my transition. He’s hung wall art and put my styling chairs together and has been really supportive when I needed it most.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’ve met a lot of fellow entrepreneurs during my new journey. During my first few months as a salon owner, I attended an online seminar for women in business. A few days later one of the main moderators contacted me for a big project. I’ve been making some awesome connections since then.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why.

Here are five things I wish someone told me before starting my business:

Manage your energy and time. They are both yours alone to give and can’t be given back.

The importance of cash flow management. If this is not an area you feel confident in, find a friend or hire a consultant to help you get off on the right foot.

It can be lonely. You’ll have to put in long hours but know in the end, it will all be worth it!

Activity doesn’t equal growth. Make sure you’re not just busy but that your daily activities are contributing to your ultimate goals.

Pay attention to the small things. In my case, that can mean every detail I attend to to make sure my clients feel comfortable and relaxed in my suite.

Honestly my dad has taught me a lot about entrepreneurship. He named his business after me and my brother and he even hired me at one point. I think I’ve learned a lot from both his successes and mistakes so I take all of that experience into my own salon business.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

During this pandemic, although part of me wanted to be out and about doing hair and makeup, I came to realize this down time was so needed. I needed to take a seat, read a book, start a blog, do more yoga, and just simply rest. Also planning a wedding during this time made it even more stressful. But I had to learn that some things are out of my control and everything happens for a reason.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to be a part of any movement that shines positivity on young women of color in business. I’ve had my share of working with several organizations by volunteering and I plan to continue to do so in the future.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

One of the people I would love to have lunch with is Ms. Tabitha Brown. She creates online video content using humor, her vegan recipes, and motivational quotes. She’s now an actress and businesswoman. I don’t get much into viral sensations but there’s a warmth about Tabitha- I even jokingly call her my aunt in my head. She is definitely an inspiration and radiates positive energy so a sit-down with her would be amazing!

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram : BeautyBy_Valina

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!