Valerie Fischer: “Sell with emotion”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Valerie Fischer.

Valerie Fischer is a Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner with over 20 years of experience in advertising and marketing and co-founded an e-commerce site for locally made products. This combination gave her a unique process that helps businesses transition and thrive online. In recent months, her Brain Science Selling framework has helped over 3500 online entrepreneurs increase their revenue by as much as 40%.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me! It is an honor to be here.

“We need to talk”. Those four words make your heart skip a beat, doesn’t it? I received that message from my boss April of 2020. We were not seeing eye to eye on how the sales and marketing should be handled during the lockdown. I quit. She fired me. It was mutual. I wanted to hide from embarrassment. I mean, I was already the Chief Marketing Officer and then, I was jobless. Right in the middle of a pandemic.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise. There was a barrage requests of friends, family and former colleagues to help transition their businesses online. They knew I had the experience and the background in digital sales. Before the end of the month, I was already doing paid virtual trainings. This business was born out of a real insight, out of a real need of the market to understand buyer behavior and use this to increase revenue in the digital space.

I realized that the same digital marketing strategies I was offering my former boss and company were meant for a bigger audience. Those concepts were meant to be shared with a wider market.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

This is embarrassing. I once posted a personal Instagram Story on our business account. Haha! It was embarrassing, not to say, possibly damaging to the brand. Thankfully, I saw it after a few minutes and deleted it.

What did I learn from it? To have a personal and a professional phone handling two different accounts. That way I can compartmentalize my personal and professional life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I credit my husband not only for fully supporting me, but also for being an inspiration. When I first met him and he would introduce himself at parties, he would say, “I’m a teacher”. That role explains itself.

Every morning before going to work, he would say, “I’m off to save the world!”. And he does. With every child he inspires, every girl or boy who learns from him, he changes the world. At first, I was envious. I wanted that confidence. I wanted clarity on my purpose. I wished I would wake up every day thinking that I am making a difference and not just making somebody else richer and more powerful.

His life inspired me. Just by existing, he made me realize that I too, can make a difference.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Brain Science Selling is a unique process that I designed from my Neuro Linguistic Programming certification, 20+ years’ experience in advertising and marketing and the learning I got from running an e-commerce site that I co-founded. That in itself makes it stand out.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit. My childhood and life experiences have given me this wonderful gift. I did not know it then, but growing up por, losing my mom at a young age and having to go through many different trials made me strong and gave me courage to always get back up on my feet. I have proven, time and again, that after every pain and suffering, there is no way to go but up.

Passion. A friend from the university who wrote my write up in our yearbook described me as somebody who gives 101% in everything that I do. This applies to both cleaning the bathroom, which I weirdly enjoy, and presenting to big time executives.

Determination. If you ask my former bosses and colleagues, I am known as “The Girl Who Gets It Done”. I just never quit until campaigns and projects are properly and perfectly executed. This interview with you is another example of determination. When I discovered this publication, I told myself that I am going to get featured someday. Three months after, here we are, doing this interview.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I am always working on something new. I have tied up with asocial development organization offering entrepreneurship, management and education training programs and services for development institutions, cooperatives, banks, academic institutions and micro and small enterprises. We are going to be giving virtual trainings to micro and small business owners from far-flung provinces so they can also transition online. Given the type of audience, we are going to be doing these for free and in the local language, to hopefully ease the burden that this pandemic has caused their businesses.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I love this question.

The number one mistake I believe people make is selling to everybody. When you sell to everybody, you sell to nobody. Digital marketers, entrepreneurs sometimes start with the idea that their product or service is for everyone. They create campaigns that are all over the place in messaging and targeting because they are not clear about who they are talking to. Having a deep and clear understanding of your target market is fundamental in creating PPC campaigns. Remember, you cannot shoot a blurry target.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

We all have different brands, needs, audience and objectives so it is challenging to prescribe a blueprint. I will probably describe this more as ingredients to a recipe. But the recipe and the measurement per ingredient will still depend on the marketer and entrepreneur.

Start with personal branding. Not many marketers or entrepreneurs actually start with this. Most go direct to the transactional or marketing part of the campaign. I believe that this is where a good digital marketing campaign begins. It starts with the brand and the relationships it creates with its audience. Content marketing. You don’t want to immediately dive into paid campaigns when you are starting out. Organic content marketing is a good way to test if your messaging resonates with your market and how receptive they are to your products and services. Facebook advertising. I would include this as the 3rd step as this is the cheapest. My audience is new online entrepreneurs and I always put myself in their position. Facebook is the most familiar, it is the cheapest and the easiest to navigate. When they are ready to start with a paid campaign, I would recommend Facebook Webinars. According to a MoneyInc. Article published two years ago, Glossophobia or fear of public speaking is the number # 1 phobia in the world. It is also one of the most powerful ways to show up in the digital world. Webinars and social media lives and I highly suggest this as part of the digital marketing arsenal. Marketers and entrepreneurs just have to get over the fear and do it.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I am sure you will get many different answers on the best PPC platform, depending on the objective and the product or service. For me, it is Facebook because you will really get your money’s worth as long as you know how to properly set up your targeting, your copy, and of course your key image. Google would be next especially when you are trying to create authority and credibility. You would want to be easily searchable and top of mind.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

There are many things you need to consider running a highly successful PPC campaign, but I would sum it up with these 3 items:

A great design With a winning copy Shown to the right market

One cannot stand alone without the others. It has to be the perfect marriage of the three to come up with an impactful, high converting PPC campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Personalization. A person’s most favorite word in the world is his or her name. Make sure to mention your audience’s name in your emails. Do not sell all the time. If you don’t want your followers to unsubscribe, reign in on the selling part. If I were to give an allocation, I would say, only sell 25% of the time. The other 75% should be used to give value, tell stories and create relationships. Automation. I tried doing this manually in the beginning and it is a huge pain in the you know where. Automating emails give you more time and freedom to create and be in your zone of genius

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Marketers sometimes get sucked into the shiny-new-object syndrome when it comes to tools and apps so I try to be careful and identify my priorities. These three are my non-negotiables.

Calendly — I will be lost without my Calendly

Grammarly — Being a non-native English speaker, this app helps me choose the right words for my ad copy

Kartra — I recently learned how to create funnels and Kartra makes it easier to navigate the funnel building world

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am so excited to answer this question. I will relate my 5 things to Brain Science Selling which is the framework I use for digital marketing.

Have a deep and clear understanding of your customers’ minds. This way, your digital marketing campaigns become more intentional in reaching your audience, creating rapport, empathizing and building relationships. Think in terms of stories. Neural coupling allows for people to relate to another person’s story. They see themselves as the characters you write about. This is why it is important to tell stories about your customer’s situation, journey, pains and problems and then positioning your product or service as something that solves that problems. Build rapport with your audience. People like people who are like them. Research and study how your customers behave. What words do they use? Use these words in your copy and make them feel like you are reading their mind. Prime your audience. I see many marketers and entrepreneurs post or launch their products and services without priming. Prepare your customers’ minds into accepting and buying your product or service even before launching it. Believe me, you will definitely save a hundreds of dollars when you do this. Sell with emotion. Do you know the “7 Deadly Sins”? Humanity commit sin because of certain desires. These are emotions that we cannot help but feel. Digital marketers can harness these emotions and tap into them when they sell products and services. Customers buy based on emotions 95% of the time so this is definitely a powerful tool to use.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I follow and listen to a lot of episodes from The Mindvalley Podcast and the Hidden Brain. Their episodes do not directly link to marketing, but they give me ideas on how the brain works and how these behaviors can be used for digital marketing. These give me more materials for my Brain Science Selling modules.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our brain is lazy. It loves patterns, regularity and predictability. The moment we lose this, we start feeling afraid. We fear the unknown, we fear failure.

I would like to start a movement where people will start to feel more courageous. I want them to know that some of our greatest breakthroughs come from our biggest failures. I want people to know that change is the only way to grow. Brain Science Selling is a new concept and I hope more people will find the courage to use this very powerful process.

