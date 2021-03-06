Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Valerie Cheers: Still Learning From The Best of the Best: A Woman who Uplifts My Spirits Right Now Today

My mom will always be the love of my life who helped to mold me into the woman and mom I am today, but I want to speak about someone else who was part of that great village even as a child singing her songs with a brush, that is helping me right now at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

My mom will always be the love of my life who helped to mold me into the woman and mom I am today, but I want to speak about someone else who was part of that great village even as a child singing her songs with a brush, that is helping me right now at the present time as you read this.

This twentieth and 21st-century mentor, icon, my hero, a champ of 18 Grammys and the undisputed Queen of Soul, graced us with a voice that has given us perpetual satisfaction and motivation, however one that offers imperative life exercises that we can attract upon to respect her memory and sweeping effect on the world: Use quietude all the time. The world knew her a first name basis as the Queen of Soul, yet, Aretha remained very modest and as I watch her hundreds of video interviews, she truly was humbled ‘Child of God’, an indication of significance that is lost on the majority of the present self-made “pioneers.” The Queen, as I thought of her as, did not bit her tongue, not one bit, and when she had something to say you could not even be angry due to her being so humble!

Use your voice. Not only for singing. To revolt against unfairness and injustices to exhibit fortitude. I have found the older I am getting and the closer to God I get, He gives you the strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage. To propel basic freedoms. To help us discover basic dreams and ground. To help one another. To show R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Aretha was an impetus in the social equality development and exhibited an immovable obligation to attempting to kill separation dependent on race and past. We would all be able to go through our voices to remain against ism’s, persecution and minimization dependent on race, class, sex, sexual direction, age, capacity, religion, and any friendly character classifications that leave individuals powerless against hurt executed by prevailing gatherings or potentially control over structures.

Think for yourself and always be conscious of what is going on at all times. Like her hit song stated,” You Better Think! Maybe most broadly connected with The Blues Brothers film, Franklin’s “Think” tune needs to remain on auto rehash, so we make sure to continue to consider what our activities mean for individuals. We are fit for improving spot, however not on the off chance that we are skimming off the highest points of our feeds and succumbing to the dread-based informing that isolates us. At the point when we set aside the effort to think and create more prominent mindfulness and sympathy, we would all be able to encounter the sort of Freeeeeeeedom! Aretha sings about. Examination shows that when we use metacognition—the way toward pondering our reasoning, we are bound to prosper and flourish and divert our activities for positive impact.

Utilize your ability to your most elevated potential and if only I had listened to her advice when I was younger! The Queen said she utilized her blessings to the “highest degree possible.” Her life span as an artist and activist didn’t waver; rather she proceeded to make and contribute in manners that were so incredible, they will keep on moving us for quite a long time to come.

Yes, I hold a very high degree of respect for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and much thanks to you, Aretha for giving such a huge amount to us, then and now to keep your great legacy living on amongst the future generations to come where we will continue your legacy for striving and honoring your legacy and humbleness of humility. Your voice lives on as we endeavor to respect your tradition of quietude, advocacy, and taking a stab at equality and social change.

References

Flavell, J. H. (1979). Metacognition and cognitive monitoring: A new area of cognitive-developmental inquiry. American Psychologist, 34(10), 906–911.

Lee, Kristen Ed.D., LICSW Rethink Your Way to the Good Life: 4 Lessons Aretha Franklin Taught Us, Hail to the Queen of Soul’s voice as a musician and agent of change.

Post, S. (2011). The Hidden Gifts of Helping: How the Power of Giving, Compassion, and Hope Can Get Us Through Hard Times. San Francisco: Jossey-Bass.

    Valerie Cheers Brown, Author, research writer, contributor writer, & children advocate/posture, & volunteer

    I am a proud mother, grandmother, published author, Advocate for The Children's Health Defense (child advocate),  well-being & health awareness, Swedish Posture Vertical Backpack inventor &  God introduced me to alkaline water in 2010 while I changed my water & changed life in 2010, no longer needing prescription drugs, only God's healing foods, plants, & trees instead prescription drugs. 17 published research papers at Academia.edu in over 3000 published books, famous authors, and cited in research journals all over the world,  few of my papers have been mentioned over 900 times from all over the world by famous authors, research papers authors of academia.edu,  My passion is writing ages 0-100 inspirational stories, researching finding out truths, and advocating for them to be heard. I am also a contributing writer for both Thrive Global and Sivana East!  I am an inventor of a first of its kind product, The Swedish Posture Vertical Backpack,  in the world which is presently being sold all over the world with over 200 investors, Activelifeusa.com partnering with us so can be purchased in the USA which is the 1st of a kind backpack addressing posture health awareness and when the good posture, good well being.  I have written hundreds of blogs published on how to improve the health & wellbeing for both children & adults.  I share my story of how I got myself off of disability and out of poverty to not having to worry ever again how or when I can travel around the world meeting my new friends & business colleagues!  I am working effortlessly using my God-given purpose of serving others, giving my work away to the universe,  waiting to see where God & my hard work takes me.  I love writing & researching and have written hundreds of motivational & inspirational stories & blogs.  I have hundreds of short stories that will be turned into a series of books one day!

     
     
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How I Learned to Cut My Difficult Mother Some Slack

    by Suzanne Falter
    Community//

    Creating Your Feminine Legacy

    by Tabby Biddle
    Shaunda Necole on Thrive Global- 5 Things We Learned From Beyoncé&#039;s Homecoming Movie
    Community//

    What Beyoncé Teaches Every Mother in Her Netflix Documentary Homecoming- Besides How To Dance

    by Shaunda Necole

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.