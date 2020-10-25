Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Valerie Cheers Brown: When It’s NOT In God’s Time, You Cannot Force It: When IS In God’s Time, You Cannot Stop It!

The talent for being happy is appreciating and liking what you have, instead of what you don't have. Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.

By
goalcast.com

Once upon a time, there was a little girl with big dreams that you’d promised you would make real one day. Don’t disappoint yourself.

Dream chasing is only relevant if it’s rooted in God’s calling on your life. When God sparks a dream in your heart, you won’t be able to let it go—you will chase it until God’s purpose has been fulfilled.”

Now and again we accept that in the event that no one but we can accomplish a specific dream, at that point we will be cheerful or happy. At long last, we’ll have the acknowledgment or regard or feeling of respect that has evaded us every one of these years.

Be that as it may, when our joy relies upon these things to give our life noteworthiness, at that point we’re setting them above God. We’re stating that He isn’t sufficient for us so as to be cheerful. Just something different can present to us the significance we look for.

That is the point at which we make our dreams into idols.

Once in a while we have to look at whether we’ve made our dreams more significant than our relationship with God. Assuming this is the case, that might be the reason He has not permitted certain dreams to happen.

Albeit numerous things have taken steps to annihilate your dream, God is securing the dream and not permitting it to kick the bucket or to be covered. I’m imparting this to you with the expectation that it may address you too. The principle message for you to detract from this is that God can secure your dreams in the event that it is something He has given you.

In any event, when life doesn’t work out as arranged and our dreams may have kicked the bucket, we can at present cheer in God for what His identity is and for what He has accomplished for us on the cross.

In the event that God has given you a dream, believe that He will secure it.

In spite of the fact that it can appear as though your dreams may have kicked the bucket, in the event that it is God’s will, and in the event that it is a dream He has explicitly given you, He can at present carry it to pass. Actually, He can secure that dream in any event, when all that inside and out is by all accounts covering it.

The better translation of it is that when we amuse ourselves in the Lord – i.e., investing energy with Him and in His promise – God gives us our place in our souls certain cravings. These start from Him in any case. They are regularly our dreams and aspirations that originate from God Himself.

God may have given you that want or dream in any case. On the off chance that that dream was important for His plan, you can believe that He will at present secure that dream in any event when everything around appears to cover it. He can at present bring it into reality when everything looks good.

You simply need to believe that God has a plan in any event, when things move toward another path. In spite of the fact that God may have given you a dream, He may not continually achieve it in the manner you thought.

Along these lines, God can move pieces strangely in any event, when we believe we’re close to our objective. It may appear to conflict with reason or acknowledged intelligence.

Notwithstanding, God sees the master plan and what should be finished. We can believe that in any event, when things don’t appear to work out, God actually has a plan for us.

From our own perspective, it can show up as though we’ve failed in the world’s eyes. Our dreams haven’t work out as expected, and there is by all accounts no chance to get of bringing them back.

We don’t have a clue about the manners by which God can utilize us for His greatness or work in our lives. We may make our own plans, yet God may take us on a more indirect course. In spite of the fact that at the time we may address what He is doing, it might work out in a way we never expected or might have envisioned.

In the event that we continue living in the past or continue wishing things were extraordinary, we will become unfit to push ahead. Our life may not be the manner in which we arranged, yet God can still bring the goodness out of anything.

God isn’t there basically to satisfy every one of our deepest desires like a genie. We can’t give him a list of things to get, setting expectations of Him, and afterward when it doesn’t work out, we wind up accusing or abandoning Him. The most significant thing for us is our relationship with Him and turning out to be more Christ-like in character.

I don’t know if achieving your dreams will make you happy, but I do know that you should never put your happiness in your dreams before they happen! Life is way too short to live unhappy, waiting on something that may or may not happen, so you had better enjoy what you have, while you have a life with dignity appreciating the gift to live with gratitude and thankfulness.

When you put God first in everything you do, you will be amazed at what happens in your life. When you show up for God, He’ll show out for you! Make spending time with God a priority and watch what He will do this week!

I am sticking with God and putting Him first in my life and perhaps, to the world it may seem like I am not moving fast enough, in God’s timing! When it’s not in God’s time, you cannot force it. When it is God’s time, you cannot stop it!

Romans 15:13 says: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as You trust in Him, so that You may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Did you anticipate that life should turn out a specific way yet are presently disillusioned with the truth? Have you had any expectations or dreams that appear to be dead and covered?

What has been your reaction? Have you just surrendered, or would you say you are as yet confiding in God?

Tell me by leaving your remarks or comments on how you handled. Likewise, it would be ideal if you share if you discovered this article valuable, and thank you in advance.

    Valerie Cheers Brown, Author, research writer, contributor writer, & children advocate/posture, & volunteer

    I am a proud mother, grandmother, published author, Advocate for The Children's Health Defense (child advocate),  well-being & health awareness, Swedish Posture Vertical Backpack inventor &  God introduced me to alkaline water in 2010 while I changed my water & changed life in 2010, no longer needing prescription drugs, only God's healing foods, plants, & trees instead prescription drugs. 17 published research papers at Academia.edu in over 3000 published books, famous authors, and cited in research journals all over the world,  few of my papers have been mentioned over 900 times from all over the world by famous authors, research papers authors of academia.edu,  My passion is writing ages 0-100 inspirational stories, researching finding out truths, and advocating for them to be heard. I am also a contributing writer for both Thrive Global and Sivana East!  I am an inventor of a first of its kind product, The Swedish Posture Vertical Backpack,  in the world which is presently being sold all over the world with over 200 investors, Activelifeusa.com partnering with us so can be purchased in the USA which is the 1st of a kind backpack addressing posture health awareness and when the good posture, good well being.  I have written hundreds of blogs published on how to improve the health & wellbeing for both children & adults.  I share my story of how I got myself off of disability and out of poverty to not having to worry ever again how or when I can travel around the world meeting my new friends & business colleagues!  I am working effortlessly using my God-given purpose of serving others, giving my work away to the universe,  waiting to see where God & my hard work takes me.  I love writing & researching and have written hundreds of motivational & inspirational stories & blogs.  I have hundreds of short stories that will be turned into a series of books one day!

     
     
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

