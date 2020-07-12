Valerie Cheers Brown: We Are In This Together Though Apart

Right now, more than ever “God wants us to partner with Him in helping advance His Kingdom in heaven here on earth.” I attempt to envision what God would need us to do during these coronavirus pandemic times and I ask Him, “What might you have me to do?

“Where there is no vision, the people run wild, but blessed is he who follows divine instruction.” (Proverbs 29:18)

Dear God: We pray that you would remind us that that we are all a part of the building and expanding your Kingdom. We ask that you give us a fresh vision for your purpose for our lives. We ask that you open our eyes, our ears, our hearts, and our minds to your vision so that we can live out our purpose. Remove anything from our lives that hinder us from discerning your vision. We pray that you would draw us closer to you as you bring us revelation to our purpose. Please reveal to us what we need to do today to not run wild, but rather be focused on your divine vision. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

God isn’t simply worried about how we go about as an individual, however, how we act in an otherworldly way, yet, how we as a community carry on towards each other as per God’s law. Community is life-giving—and essential to following Christ. Scripture says that’s because we’re better together than we are alone (Romans 12:4–5). The individual has a place with a more noteworthy body, called community!!!! In the event that we accept that God made us in the perfect image of Him and that all people are brothers and sisters are equal, then what are we ready to do to secure ourselves and them as a community?

Isn’t it God’s law to regard life as sacrosanct? In other words, if you want to be treated with kindness, be kind to others. “I am the LORD who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the LORD.” God needs us to put the mask on and you are making a difference in your sibling’s and sisters’ eyes, ideally in God’s eyes as well!

There is a quote: “If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, there have never been more times in my life that I was more grateful for small, yet, meaningful connections that I used to take for granted. For mental health sake, I now take meaningful connections with God during the coronavirus pandemic so much more seriously! Having meaningful connections or relationships with God mean different things to different people. But for me praying for people all around the world more than I do for myself has been like having a conversation with a friend but instead, I am having a meaningful conversation with God having a meaningful connection that has been made during the coronavirus pandemic. Reading His word with intentional awe and God has inspired every word of it for me. Patience was something I use to take for granted but now it is a big thing more than ever and waiting on God has become still hard, yet worth waiting for because I know that He never breaks His promises. It is time that we change our mindset and focus on God. It is time for all world leaders to trust God’s plan. The Bible has many verses about trusting God and my favorite is Proverb 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. “

More than ever I believe that if God is making you wait then be prepared to receive more than what you asked for. Waiting on God is powerful and requires the willingness to bear difficulties with uncertainty, to carry within oneself the unanswered things or questions going on around you while you are also lifting your heart to God about it whenever, wherever you are put deliberately into a place or situation where one is unwelcome or uninvited. I feel more blessed than ever in my soul because God is such an omnipotent God that He is now making us all wait on Him and I feel like I am not alone, really not alone anymore while waiting on Him! It is just something about the closeness of God which makes you not only have faith in Him but to believe that His word is genuine because He says in the Bible! Psalm 27:14 – “Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” … Isaiah 30:18 – “Yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you; therefore he will rise up to show you compassion. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are all who wait for him!” It is just something about those words, “all who wait for Him” that gives me such reassurance!

Spirituality and/or what I sometimes call, otherworldliness, is one of a kind to every individual, be that as it may, in light of the fact that you can’t go to church anymore, week by week community gatherings or social event doesn’t mean you should detach from your otherworldliness or confidence during this time. Interfacing with nature is a profoundly fulfilling and otherworldly experience for me. While remaining at home and rehearsing social separation is vital to decreasing the spread of COVID 19, you are still allowed to go outside for natural air, appreciate some natural sun, and get out and walk. On the off chance that you live close or near a peaceful spot in nature visit that place for some close to a home chance to associate with Mother Nature and what she has to offer and energize.

I have seen more reasons as to be thankful during these troublesome times and it is so natural to get devoured by everything that is turning out badly while underestimating the numerous things that are, yet, positive and that is going right.

Each morning I arise you would think I had won the lottery or something and I am so happy and grateful to see another day and thanking God because He didn’t have to wake me up! Regardless of the difficult conditions you may confront, it can immediately place things in context to consider that things could generally be so much more terrible!!!!! Rather than concentrating on what’s going on with all the negative media stuff, attempt to distinguish three little (or even huge) things that you can be thankful for right now because tonight is not promised. I additionally started a diary where I compose 3 things I am appreciative for in my own time.

Praying and/or meditating and staying in God’s word has helped me during this time of the pandemic and with all of the bad stuff being spread around, praying has been my way of comfort. Daily prayer can look different for everyone but for me, prayer usually involves intentional communication with a higher power to request support, express gratitude, and/or simply connect and recharge. Meditation never really use to mean that much to me but during these times you can pray and meditate just about anywhere and anytime you want no matter where you are. During these coronavirus pandemic times, spirituality has been my source of strength, hope, and faith.

God’s love is the only love that never falters and never fails. Take comfort in your faith and know that God truly loves you, now and forever. Anyone who does not love does not know God because God is love. From the outset, I didn’t care for wearing a mask and particularly observing the wide range of reasons you ought to or you ought not to for health reasons, however, in the event that this is the manner in which we can show love for our neighbors, at that point, be it! God expects love from us as He adores us and on the off chance that this wearing a mask shows love, at that point I am wearing a mask. So in a method of speaking these masks imply a twofold consciousness if you will for my own safety and of God’s love for human life. The human person is capable of knowing and loving God, unlike any other creature. dignity, and to “do good and avoid evil.” bounded by legal limits.

God is God and He works all things, including your life, according to His purposes. Nothing can happen without God ordaining it. Psalm 57:2 says, “I cry out to God Most High, to God who fulfills his purpose for me.” This is key to understanding God’s purpose for your life.

Subscribe here for Thrive Global Weekly Thoughts Newsletter, where you’ll find inspiration and actionable advice on how to build healthy habits, resilience, and connections in our unprecedented times.

#TRUST #GODSPURPOSE #STRENGTH #HOPE #FAITH #BELIEVE #COMMUNITY #PRAYER