Valerie Cheers Brown: The Idea of Spare Time Can Sometimes Feel Like a Luxury

“At the point when we put God first, all different things fall into their legitimate place.” – Valerie Cheers Brown

Perhaps you get a couple of hours toward the finish of your non-weekend days. Yet, in the event that your timetable is like mine, extra time is the weekend. Hence, we can feel defensive over our personal time which is my spare time which with no disrespect, I owe not any explanation when or what I do with, yet, serving Him is 24/7 and has been for most of my life.

But, we actually have a propensity for squandering it. Have you ever plunked down to accomplish something you appreciate, such as reading the news on your telephone or looking through your Netflix line of up & coming new movies, possibly to find that when you’re set, you don’t feel any more refreshed than when you started? Indeed, you may feel much more terrible.

There is an approach to make the most of our extra time that benefits as much as possible from the time we have and leaves us feeling refreshed and revived at long last. It begins with putting God first and is who I put first regardless of what others may do with their spare time.

Time is important to us. (Time helps us to make a good habit of organizing and structuring our daily activities. Time plays a significant role in our lives. If we better understand the time value, then it can gain experience and develop skills over time. Time can also heal things whether external wounds or feelings), It’s likewise important to God. All things considered, He is the person who numbers our days (Psalm 139:16, Job 14:5). God thinks about how we invest our energy, and He needs to be first in every last bit of it — our working time and our personal time.

I love offering my extra time up to God.

In the event that you realize you have extra opportunity approaching in your timetable, start by giving that chance to God through prayer. COVID 19 has taught me to be faithful in persistent prayer. Request that He permits your extra an ideal opportunity or as you call it, ‘spare time,’ to revive you and to respect Him.

Subsequent to asking, you may find that adjustments in your timetable feel less like badly arranged interferences and more like God’s direction to more intentional cooperations. He needs to invest energy with us and show us new things about His character.

Proverbs 25:2 reminds us, “It is the glory of God to conceal things, but the glory of kings to search them out.” Loving God additionally implies trying to know Him more. What’s more, there is such a great amount to think about Him. So much that we will never have a universal knowledge of Him. However, don’t be debilitated, that is only an astonishing aspect concerning Him!

Our brilliance is in our journey to know God more. We do this via looking for Him in our extra time. Reading, tuning in, and viewing are on the whole functional approaches to look to know God more.

The Bible is an extraordinary method to hear God’s voice and perceive how He has proceeded onward benefit of His kin. However, reading books about God can likewise extend our insight into Him and mix our expressions of warmth for Him. I love listening to the Bible audiobooks too!

Proverbs 2:2 advises us to turn our ears to intelligence and apply our hearts to comprehension. On the off chance that reading isn’t your thing, slide into it by tuning in to book recordings or a sound Bible.

Invest energy appreciating God’s creation. He has made such a great amount of good on the planet, and it’s continually directing us to Him (Psalm 66:4).

I believe deep down in my soul that the reason we are sitting as we are idle is to get to know Him better.

Consider the manner in which Jesus educated. He advised individuals to “look to the feathered creatures of the air” and “watch the lilies of the field” (Matthew 6:26). Exercises about God’s character are surrounding us. We can find out about God’s integrity just from watching His creation.

I watch God’s creation a lot lately and am learning in my spare time that we as humans can learn a lot from them. For example, the squirrel has taught me about adapting to new things They rise early and become most productive several hours after sunrise. They in the summertime I have learned by watching them take a nap because I don’t often see them then, in the afternoon, and then resume their activities two hours before the sunsets. During the winter squirrels find their foods before the middle of the day and retire to nest early. Squirrels often don’t leave the nest after nightfall. I guess this is why I see them often turning flips looking all happy and being early risers tend to make you healthier, more alert and awake, lower body mass index, eat way less food during the day and you enjoy quality sleep regardless of what others believe you should be doing. What works for you by being an earlier riser works for me too and I learned this from God’s squirrels. Interesting, huh and I consider trying lots of new things, people just don’t about them and only think what they see to be what it is but everything you see is not what it appears to be and I had to learn this the very hard way? I even check God’s birds out and do I ever dream about being able to just fly away anytime I get ready to and am claiming this into existence as I write this blog 😉 !!!!

I love welcoming God’s children to my day by posting quotes, stories, etc., although, as I do not like peer pressure, I do not expect others to believe in what I believe in and it is their right to believe in what they choose, but I do love sharing by showing how good God is in my life in what may be a small thing to you but a very big thing to me is showing ways of serving the Lord in my life such as “thanking Him for waking up in the morning.”

Looking for a network is a tremendous advance toward looking for God. Welcoming others to be an aspect of your day assists with developing us! At the point when we give our lives to Christ, we start to perceive how He remarkably reflects off every last one of us. Investing energy with different Christians who mirror these novel qualities causes us to see God in new manners.

At the point when we start off our extra time by offering it to God, He duplicates the endowments we get as we look for Him. Along these lines, next time you have some leisure opportunity approaching up, feel free to arrange for how you can utilize it to put God first. You will be flabbergasted to perceive how revived you feel by the end.

“You make known to me the way of life; you will fill me with delight in your quality, with interminable joys at your correct hand” (Psalm 16:11).

My extra time is valuable and personal to me and I decide to go through it with God figuring out how to remember another sacred writing every day, in spite of the fact that, I should concede I am not one to retaining well indeed, and I battle however am improving. To be honest, I don’t feel that I owe any explanation of my personal time to anybody else!

I refer back to the Bible often and I read books relating to the Bible and one I enjoy is by Priscilla Shirer called Life Interrupted:

We, similar to Jonah, will in general run from interferences. At the point when significant agonies and minor issues cause a hiccup in our deliberately determined plans and objectives we head the other way. Who realizes what we may be missing by running from what could in all likelihood be God’s methods for controlling us towards the most great result of our lives. Jonah could disclose to us a story or two. So would you be able to. Thus does famous meeting speaker and creator Priscilla Shirer in this close to home record of chances lost and exercises learned—and the astonishing opportunity and satisfaction that originates from going with God in any event, when He’s conflicting with your grain.

Although, I do hear what this book by Priscilla is saying about running the opposite direction when something that may be of adapting to new ways of doing or trying something, I have no problems with change, but one thing I do not believe in is peer pressure and for this I pray each and everytime before I proceed in doing anything and if it does not flow from my soul & heart, I don’t pursue because if it is meant it will just happen. I want to be who God made me be and not what others want me to be and I also want to be able to serve God and not people and, but first I must help myself and believe in myself and have faith in God’s timing for certain things. I am somewhat having difficulties right now on why it is taking so long for things to turn around for me but then I am also staying faithful to God’s plan and timing as well, therefore, God is priority and who I spend my spare time with! In other words, I am depending on God and not my self-efforts or yours.

“After we have done what we can, God does what we can’t.”Hebrews 11:7: By faith Noah, being divinely warned of things not yet seen, moved with godly fear, prepared an ark for the saving of his household, by which he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness which is according to faith.

“We must rely on the Lord’s strength, not our own.” Psalm 118:8: It is better to trust in the LORD Than to put confidence in man.

“Self-effort is doomed to disappointment.” Psalm 33:16–17: No king is saved by the multitude of an army; A mighty man is not delivered by great strength. 17 A horse is a vain hope for safety; Neither shall it deliver any by its great strength.

“Self-effort is trusting more in ourselves than in God, which He can’t bless.” Jeremiah 17:5: Thus says the LORD: “Cursed is the man who trusts in man And makes flesh his strength, Whose heart departs from the LORD.”

“Trusting the Lord means resting in Him and letting Him do the work.” 2 Chronicles 20:17: ‘You will not need to fight in this battle. Position yourselves, stand still and see the salvation of the LORD, who is with you.

“Only when we cease from self-effort is the Lord able to fully work on our behalf.” Psalm 94:17–18: Unless the LORD had been my help, My soul would soon have settled in silence. 18 If I say, “My foot slips,” Your mercy, O LORD, will hold me up.

Moral: I do believe in trusting God, not man or self-effort, and finding out that the flesh not only means your body but it also means self-effort. I trust entirely in the Lord’s grace, while the other is depending on our efforts, and strive and struggle for success.