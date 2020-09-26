Valerie Cheers Brown: Nothing Is Insignificant When You Serve God

We are not to be restless or anxious about anything, however in each circumstance, by supplication and appeal, with thanksgiving, we are to introduce our solicitations to God. Also, the tranquility of God, which rises above all understanding, will watch our hearts and our brains in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:6-7).

Fear, whether you want to admit to it or not is characterized as being afraid, frightful, untrusting, worried, alarmed, fomentation, troubled, tension, apprehensiveness, stressed, and anxiety. We all have encountered those feelings, yet unabated fear will incapacitate confidence and faith away from God. God’s Word discloses to us that there is no fear of affection and/or love. God’s ideal love projects our fear since fear includes torture. He who fears has not been made impeccable in adoration (I John 4:18).

God didn’t put you or me on Earth just to live for yourself. He needs you to improve and help make the world a better place!

There’s a word for this: Service. Each Christian is a minister. Only one out of every odd Christian is a pastor, yet every Christian is to be a minister. That implies you utilize your abilities/talents and endowments/gifts to make a commitment and/or contribution throughout everyday life, to be a GIVER, not a TAKER.

It is very easy to get into the position and even comfortable where we begin to trust people and not God. Obey God, not people. Do not drift away from Jesus for nothing and for no one!!! Acts

In all actuality, serving God by serving others isn’t in every case simple. At times you will debilitated. So what do you do when you begin to get debilitated? You recollect two things.

To start with, you recollect that you will receive an award that will continue forever. The Bible says that God “will not forget how hard you have worked for him and how you have shown your love to him by caring for other believers” (Hebrews 6:10 NLT). You’re going to be rewarded in heaven.

Second, remember that God utilizes each and every seemingly insignificant detail. Nothing is unimportant when you serve God. Nothing is insignificant when you serve God. None of it is in vain. “Keep busy always in your work for the Lord, since you know that nothing you do in the Lord’s service is ever useless” (1 Corinthians 15:58 GNT).

“God owes you and me nothing. Serving the Lord ought not be founded on my confidence expanding, more prominent acknowledgment, or superb achievements, however just serve Him in light of the fact that the Lord Jesus Christ has the right to be respected and commended.

Jesus says, “Blessed are all those when people insult you, persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of you believing in me. Rejoice and be glad, not mad because great is your reward in heaven. For, in the same way, they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”

A time a small change had a big impact on my well-being, happiness, or success has been from me putting my complete trust and faith in Jesus Christ and I am excited to see where God is taking me! I will always listen to God and what He said: I need you to get excited again. I need you to remember you are not in this thing alone. I am working on your challenges. I have already assigned angels to you. So let go of the stress & just trust Me; I have got a pretty incredible ending in store. in fact, that is why you need to get excited again…because the happy ending I have got coming is going to ROCK YOUR WORLD! Therefore, no matter how long it takes, when God works, it is always worth the wait. So, while I have God’s peace in my life, I will wait on the Lord!

Prayer: Father, thank you for Your caring hand that leads and aides me over and through what has all the earmarks of being inconceivable. Give me disclosure of Your Word. “Show me Your ways, Lord; teach me Your paths. Guide me in Your truth, teach me and show me, for You are God my Savior, and my expectation is in You throughout the day” (Psalm 25:4-5). You alone are my strength, and I will praise You, who counsels me. Help me to keep my eyes always on You, for with You at my right hand, I will not be shaken (Psalm 16:7-8). In Jesus’ name, amen.