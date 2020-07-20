Valerie Cheers Brown: Having Faith That Stills the Storm: Staying Calm

Psalm 94:18 Whenever my busy thoughts were out of control, the soothing comfort of your presence calmed me down and overwhelmed me with delight.

If our hearts will are brimming with tension, fear, and stress, we have to take a look at the nature of our relationship with God. Does your relationship with God quiet and/or calm you down?

One thing is sure from this sacred scripture in the Bible: God’s presence quiets and calms us down.

So if our hearts will in general be loaded with nervousness, fear, and stress, we have to take a look at the nature of our relationship with God.

Does your relationship with God quiet you down?

Realizing that God is listening should comfort us and bring us confidence and/or faith in his power and protection, in any event, when we are feeling the squeeze or overpowered by life. I regularly reprimand or blame my conditions for why I’m loaded with fear, rather than claiming that I’m focused on in light of the fact that I won’t spill my guts to God and trust him to support me.

Psalm 107:29 God stilled the storm, calmed the waves, and he hushed the hurricane winds to only a whisper.

The Bible guarantees that God can still storms, quiet waves, and silence hurricane winds.

While requiring some serious energy alone with God I have figured out how to construct the sort of amazing connection with God that empowers you to remain quiet, regardless of what storms life tosses at you

Psalm 15:18 A touchy, hot-tempered man picks a fight, but the calm, patient man knows how to silence strife.

Trying to avoid panicking under difficulty

Would you be able to silence difficulty or relationship strife? One surefire gauge of how quiet you truly are is the means by which you handle difficulty and relationship strife. The sort of quiet God gives us instructs us to quietness difficulty around us. It is so natural to state this thus hard to really do yet when in a relationship with God and in a relationship as well as remaining in His promise it helps progressively. I don’t have a clue how or what I would manage without God in my life?

That doesn’t mean disregarding strife or keeping away from it by attempting to satisfy everybody. Hushing conflict implies having the tolerance and comprehension to determine it.

Proverbs 17:27 A truly wise person uses few words; a person with understanding is even-tempered.

Would you be able to quiet under tension and/or pressure?

That is the way you resist the urge to panic under tension and this is the way you show you have developed in Christ when you show that you are insightful and/or wise. A Christ understanding keeps you cool, calm, and gathered, regardless of what you face. It sounds simple, isn’t that so? I genuinely will in general be furious, restless, and eager when I feel pressure as well as pressure and regularly lament things I state and this is the point at which I know to back up off. The sacred text gives us harmony and an approach to remain quiet and control our tongue when under tension. This is the point at which I back down, focus on my feeling, and move beyond myself to comprehend with compassion with others around me as opposed to getting irritated when they appear to impede me. Having an understanding heart likewise implies understanding God and what He is doing in your life.

Proverbs 29:9 If a wise person goes to court with a fool, the fool rages and scoffs, and there is no peace.

Can people actually agree or settle arguments in a calm way? How easily do you accept correction from someone else or do you let go of ways you have been wronged?

I gained from my contention that I have to settle down my feelings by going to God about them before attempting to converse with that individual. God can give me the modesty to assume liability for my wrongs and express my emotions in a quiet manner with the goal that we can settle contentions as opposed to growing more outrage and hatred toward one another.

Isaiah 7:4 Say to him, ‘Be careful, keep calm, and don’t be afraid.j Do not lose heart because of these two smoldering stubs of firewood…



Having faith shields from alarm and/or panic.

Our relationship with God should give us a point of view that occasionally the individuals and things we are panicking over don’t need to make us panic. Again, easy to say, but very hard to do! I thank God I am not who I used to be every second of every minute of every day of my life!

Matthew 8:26 And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm.

Let us not be restless about anything besides listen respectfully to His voice – confiding in the Lord with everything that is in us and not to inclining to our own comprehension, and the tranquility of God, which rises above all understanding, will monitor our hearts and our brains in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Mark 4:37-39 And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship so that it was now full. 38 And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? 39 And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.

Remaining quiet originates from God thus does harmony.

Regardless, tranquility originates from God.

Genuine peace isn’t quiet or calm. Genuine peace is the nearness of God in the tempest or storm. The disciples were apprehensive on the grounds that they didn’t believe that Jesus thought about them. It wasn’t the waves and the tempest that caused their fear – it was their absence of trust in God’s consideration for them.

Psalm 61:1-2 ….O God, hear my prayer. Listen to my heart’s cry. [2] For no matter where I am, even when I’m far from home, I will cry out to you for a father’s help. When I’m feeble and overwhelmed by life, guide me into your glory, where I am safe and sheltered.

Prayer quiets storms of feeling and/or emotion

We can become overpowered by life. The way to figuring out how to be strong within is having a ground-breaking relationship with God.

Psalm 102:1 A prayer for those who are overwhelmed and for all the discouraged who come to pour out their hearts before the Lord, Lord listen to my prayer! Listen to my cry for help!.

God’s truth guides us in our decisions and choices. Coming clean with ourselves about our wrongdoings and/or sins, shortcomings, and deficiencies will enable us to know where we need assistance from God and our companions.

Truth makes our pathway understood amidst tempests and feelings; when we are straightforward, we can see plainly what to do.

At the point when we’re experiencing storms of life, tropical storms and/or hurricanes of feeling, and waves of floundering, we need confidence and faith in God’s capacity so as to stay calm. God can even still the storms and quiet the hurricanes in our lives in the event that we confide in him and spill our guts to him.

When we’re going through storms of life, hurricanes of emotion, and waves of wallowing, we need faith in God’s power in order to stay calm. God can still the storms and hush the hurricanes in our lives if we trust Him and pour out our hearts to Him.

