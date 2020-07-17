Valerie Cheers Brown: Don’t Trade Your Mental Health Wellbeing For Love, Money, Approval or Status

Lalah Delia, thank you for inspiring me www.lotusinthemaking.com

First, I would like to express I am a ‘nillionaire,’ I have little to no money but I am grateful for what I do have! What I do for the Lord I am not looking for anything in return but, “What Does It Mean To Know the Truth? Christ Jesus said, “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).

Whether you don’t have money or you do have money can affect your wellbeing!

What does God say about money?

Proverbs 13:11 Dishonest money dwindles away, but whoever gathers money little by little makes it grow. Proverbs 22:16 Whoever oppresses the poor for his own increase and whoever gives to the rich, both come to poverty.

What does God say about money and wealth?

Proverbs 28:20 A faithful man will abound with blessings, but whoever hastens to be rich will not go unpunished. Deuteronomy 8:18 But remember the LORD your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.

Let’s admit to it: Cash permits us to meet our fundamental needs—to purchase food and asylum and pay for medicinal services. Addressing these requirements is fundamental, and on the off chance that we need more cash to do as such, our own prosperity and the prosperity of the network overall endures enormously. We as a whole have an obligation to move in the direction of a general public everybody approaches satisfactory food, safe house, and human services.

Past gathering our essential needs, cash can expand our transient bliss by giving us more power over how we invest our energy. For instance, it can give us the alternative to live nearer to work, work less hours, travel becomes relaxation at our own cost when you need to, and can permit us additional time on recreation exercises with loved ones. Cash can be utilized to make our carries on with simpler.

In any case, the truth of the matter is that the vast majority of us don’t utilize cash to purchase all the more available time, isn’t that right? Rather, we spend it on progressively costly belongings.

Deuteronomy 15:10 (NIV)

“Give generously to them and do so without a grudging heart; then because of this the Lord your God will bless you in all your work and in everything you put your hand to.” In being a blessing to others, we sometimes forget how God can and will bless us in return.

I wonder in the event that anyone has ever gotten rich by working exclusively for the Lord and not assets? What I mean is getting up every day and committing your lives work serving the individuals who are less blessed or to the individuals who simply need support as well as motivation. I mean when the sum total of what you have been accomplishing for most of your life is doing what the Lord needs you to do “serving others,” and you at long last start to making your fantasies work out as expected a lot further down the road, however, you really start doing it, simply subsequent to doing what is most significant with regards to your prosperity and your family, for example remaining nearby with God permitting Him to recuperate you, dealing with yourself and your prosperity since you can’t deal with anybody if your prosperity sucks and dealing with friends and family keeping them out of a nursing home. I am not boasting about what I have done but I am sharing what I have been doing for a very long portion of my life and though I made lots of mistakes along the way, Jesus paid the price for my sins!

I have been blessed for my entire life and mostly with my suffering which has taught me to be patient. I have probably the greatest heart ever, however, I need to realize being dealt with from the Universe is in its time and not mine and I have quietly been patient and patient and more patient, thus, now I should deal with me and my wellbeing is a necessity needed, so when it comes I can appreciate it and offer with others my declaration and I realize I have a major one coming due to the integrity of God!

What does God say about health and wellness?

The Bible teaches that God values our physical bodies. “Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the LORD and shun evil. This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones” (Proverbs 3:7-8; see also Deuteronomy 30:15-16).

The guarantee of this shrewd saying is “well-being” and “sustenance” for my physical prosperity. The idea here is that reasoning right and making suitable responsibilities encourages us get and remain more beneficial.

What does God say about self-care?

But taking care of yourself is assumed. The Bible says to “love your neighbor as you love yourself” (Mark 12:31 NIV). It commands husbands to “love their wives as their own bodies…after all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for their body, just as Christ does the church” (Ephesians 5:28-29 NIV).

What’s more, if nothing else, I’m trusting this little admission propels some other poor successaholics to expose the unadulterated truth. All things considered, you’ll rest easy thinking about yourself. Particularly on the off chance that you concoct some extremely clever approaches to defend your conduct. Truly. Proceed, it’s good times coming your way!!!

After doing much research I found that “Materialism makes people unhappy. We humans don’t always know what makes us happy! Because our society values it so, we believe that money will bring us happiness and so we don’t pay attention to what is actually going on.”

Consider these facts:

“The bliss of gaining products is consistently short lived—it wears off. For instance, we may be truly eager to purchase a greater vehicle, however after some time, we underestimate the vehicle. Besides, we are as yet dedicated to month to month vehicle installments, which can confine our alternatives for no particular reason exercises – get-aways and suppers out, for instance.

Research says, “We change our desires upward. As our pay goes up, we believe we need progressively costly things, and those higher desires go through practically the entirety of our picked up salary. At the end of the day, we utilize practically the entirety of our raises to purchase a progressively costly form of things we as of now have.”

According to research, “Our wants can be insatiable—the more we get, the more we want. This can lead to large debt and all the stress it brings. Greater materialism is associated with a host of negative effects: lower self-esteem, greater narcissism, less empathy, and more conflicted relationships.”

More money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness or does it? What about helping others who are in need of help as God wants us to be? What makes me happy is serving others and not just serving others but using what God gives to me and then give it back; so what I am saying is working for the Lord for the rest of my life is what my goal is!

Contrary to what most of us believe, once we have enough to meet our basic needs, a higher income may not significantly increase our wellbeing and may even have a negative effect in some cases but when serving the Lord when you have no money it has be great when having money! The data to support this is interesting. For example, Proverbs 19:17 (NIV) “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Well, that’s sort of the way it is, except for one little thing. It is not always about giving money but giving of your time to lend a hand and reach out to those less fortunate than yourself. This is what volunteering does for me and like I said, it is not always about giving money! But, when it all boils down, “It’s still about the damn money!!!” Actually, success and money. But for me, they’re one and the same.

“It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.”

I am very blessed to know the Lord. I am extremely blessed for my family and I don’t know what I do without them and all their goodness of helping me and loving me. I am very grateful for people I don’t even know who are and have helped me and please, don’t get me wrong, I am not complaining as a matter of fact I am at peace and joyful right now. I am very happy for people who have and are giving me a chance to get better by allowing me to keep going, keep doing, and never giving up! God put it in my spirit to show gratefulness not just by saying it but by showing it and so here I am.

Even though I have the shortest commute ever being blessed enough to work from right where God gives me a roof over my head, blessed getting to sleep-in if I want, and work at my own discretion, I won’t or will not never get away from these three invulnerable facts:

**Work is great, but it doesn’t mean a damn thing if you don’t get paid

**Good or bad, we seem to measure happiness by success and success by money

**Fun isn’t fun without suffering; you really need that contrast

