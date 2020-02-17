Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Valentines is Over, Now What…

Loving Yourself For Ultimate Life

By

For anyone who has seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off… the movie ends with Ferris talking to the camera saying “its’ over… go home.” He concludes with “why are you still here?” This is how valentine’s day can be.

The day of love has come and gone. The flowers are wilting, chocolates have been eaten, a night of passion in the books…. Or lack thereof. What happens now? The hype is gone, the stores are now all green for the next celebration day, the remnants of red valentine related things (and they are just things) are now 75% off. Valentine’s day is either a survive or a thrive day. Very few days create suck black and white sides as valentine’s day. February often appears as a half month of buildup towards love followed by a severe let down, meaning that again, the hype has left, and we are onto the next shiny object to celebrate. The question inside each one of us becomes how we create sustainability around the concept of love.

Looking Into Ourselves

Sustainability starts with how we love ourselves. The mindsets we carry about our own selves internally and externally, shape how we show up for others. In the previous article we talked about hope vs expectations and how the difference between those two concepts shape how we show up. The key focus lands on how we see ourselves. When we look into ourselves in an authentic manner, we can fall in love with ourselves daily.

Daily Is Key

For anything to be sustainable there must be a motion… flow… momentum to it. Love is no different. Loving ourselves is no different. What creates flow and momentum in love is the ability to start fresh daily. The result is in the power of building continuously.

When we look at daily rituals (exercise, your first hour of the day, mantra, manifestations) there is a reason to do (or say) them daily. The mind is forgetful. It is designed to stay safe, which is why it is easier to remember and hold onto negative emotions. Happiness, contentment, love. These are emotions that must have continual energy thrusted onto them. The energy does not need to be intense all the time, it just needs to be continual.  

Vulnerability Returns

This is where the art of vulnerability comes in. The ability to look at ourselves and become vulnerable to ourselves is a key element towards creating momentum, flow, motion to fuel us daily, to spur us on to sustainability is whatever we are doing.  

In Case You Need It

For those of you who lean into holidays and “National days of….” to spur you on, you are in luck. For today happens to be National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Looks like someone caught onto the idea that the buildup eventually fades when the event happens. In fact, 72 hours is about a s long as we can sustain ourselves on our own strength. This is where mantras, accountability partners, masterminds and such come into play, however we cannot help others grow if we are not growing. Growth starts with the mindset we have about ourselves. Masterminds and such help sustain.

Start today. Sustainability is a daily routine. If you are already in a solid routine, awesome. Share in the comments some of your sustainability success stories. If not, and you need some direction to get started, reach out!  

    Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

    International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Here are a few tips to handle the pressures of Valentine’s Day as a Singleton

    by Jennifer Nagu
    Community//

    At the heart of it!

    by Lucinda Harman
    Community//

    “From your Valentine…”

    by Rani St. Pucchi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.