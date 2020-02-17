Valentines is Over, Now What…

For anyone who has seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off… the movie ends with Ferris talking to the camera saying “its’ over… go home.” He concludes with “why are you still here?” This is how valentine’s day can be.

The day of love has come and gone. The flowers are wilting, chocolates have been eaten, a night of passion in the books…. Or lack thereof. What happens now? The hype is gone, the stores are now all green for the next celebration day, the remnants of red valentine related things (and they are just things) are now 75% off. Valentine’s day is either a survive or a thrive day. Very few days create suck black and white sides as valentine’s day. February often appears as a half month of buildup towards love followed by a severe let down, meaning that again, the hype has left, and we are onto the next shiny object to celebrate. The question inside each one of us becomes how we create sustainability around the concept of love.

Looking Into Ourselves

Sustainability starts with how we love ourselves. The mindsets we carry about our own selves internally and externally, shape how we show up for others. In the previous article we talked about hope vs expectations and how the difference between those two concepts shape how we show up. The key focus lands on how we see ourselves. When we look into ourselves in an authentic manner, we can fall in love with ourselves daily.

Daily Is Key

For anything to be sustainable there must be a motion… flow… momentum to it. Love is no different. Loving ourselves is no different. What creates flow and momentum in love is the ability to start fresh daily. The result is in the power of building continuously.

When we look at daily rituals (exercise, your first hour of the day, mantra, manifestations) there is a reason to do (or say) them daily. The mind is forgetful. It is designed to stay safe, which is why it is easier to remember and hold onto negative emotions. Happiness, contentment, love. These are emotions that must have continual energy thrusted onto them. The energy does not need to be intense all the time, it just needs to be continual.

Vulnerability Returns

This is where the art of vulnerability comes in. The ability to look at ourselves and become vulnerable to ourselves is a key element towards creating momentum, flow, motion to fuel us daily, to spur us on to sustainability is whatever we are doing.

In Case You Need It

For those of you who lean into holidays and “National days of….” to spur you on, you are in luck. For today happens to be National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Looks like someone caught onto the idea that the buildup eventually fades when the event happens. In fact, 72 hours is about a s long as we can sustain ourselves on our own strength. This is where mantras, accountability partners, masterminds and such come into play, however we cannot help others grow if we are not growing. Growth starts with the mindset we have about ourselves. Masterminds and such help sustain.

Start today. Sustainability is a daily routine. If you are already in a solid routine, awesome. Share in the comments some of your sustainability success stories. If not, and you need some direction to get started, reach out!