Valentine’s Day: The Most Hated Day of the Year.

By

Are you like me, over 50, and perpetually single? Pretty much every year Valentine’s Day feels like yet another reminder that I lack a love interest in my life.  I realize that Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark holiday, fabricated to sell stuff, and geez, have you noticed the ‘stuff’ is EVERYWHERE? 

Like many of you, I get my idea of romance from the movies. I dream of meeting my very own ‘Richard Gere’ who climbs the stairs with flowers in hand as he did for Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman.’  Or there was Billy Crystal who ran down a wintery Manhattan block because he realized he could not live without Meg Ryan in ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ My reality feels more like the Carrie Fisher character in ‘When Harry Met Sally’ when she sends herself flowers with a love note with the hopes of making her lover ‘jealous.’

I did not date in high school, there was no prom date or hand holding and Hollywood’s interpretation of romance formed my girlish romantic aspirations.  I found myself decades later participating in codependency recovery as I started to recognize my ‘worthy and loveable’ pieces.  It was through this recovery that I realized that I had let my childhood emotional trauma and fear encapsulate my single self in a bubble of protection that has lasted my lifetime. While there have been brief moments of ‘maybe he’s the one’ they just never worked out.

We all have limiting beliefs and for me, one of my ‘reasons’ for not dating was ‘my weight’.  Though I no longer struggle with weight. In addition to my weight, I struggled to feel worthy of a relationship because of my chronic condition, and then came my vision impairment and visible deformity.   Under all those ‘reasons’ is a deep-seated belief of self-doubt and fear.

Do you wonder if you can be vulnerable in a relationship? Can I let someone really know me and my wacky, insulated world?  Supposedly when I meet the ‘right one’ it will be seamless, and he will accept all parts of me for who I am.   I had a coach once tell me I was a justified hider. I hated to admit it, but she was right.  I ran from any thought of real intimacy. 

Yes, I have tried the online thing. All I can say is OY. I know, there are people who have met their partners online.  My girlfriends have literally stolen my phone to create a Match.com profile for me.  I have come to realize that I really don’t like dating. I find the meaningless small talk exhausting and with the energy I have spent online dating, there hasn’t been one that has ended in a second date. I often wondered if something was just wrong with me.  I have, and hopefully for good, taken down all my online dating profiles.

With another Valentine’s day here, I find myself reflecting on why, at 51 years old, I have yet to have a real, long term, and committed relationship.  In doing the work, I received some hard to hear spiritual guidance.  The questions posed to me- What is this a mirror of in my life?   What’s being reflected back at me?  Since we know everything in our environment is a self-reflection, then the question becomes what do I need to transform in my own life?

Ouch, yes ouch.  It hurts to have to face myself and how my life long limiting beliefs continue to run my life.  I find myself going back to the drawing board, determined to manifest a breakthrough where I experience the healthiest, happiest, most non-complicated relationship possible.  My new mantra, a gift from a very wise woman in my life, – let it be easy.

Step one of my 5 Steps of Transforming Trauma to Triumph is Determination.  Now I can’t make someone fall madly in love with me, but I can honor and respect myself, hold firm to healthy boundaries, and love myself, regardless of my relationship status.  I am working to let go of the shame and disappointment I feel about my life without a significant other.  Valentine’s Day, birthdays, and holidays make the feeling of longing that much more significant.  This gives me another opportunity to master my mind and strictly put, just not go there.

I have decided to embrace my singleness, I am determined to be hopeful about my future while being happy with my life as it is.  I remain focused on self-care, work to stay in the moment, and enjoy life’s activities. As I stay hopeful, I remind myself that it is not too late, I am NOT TOO OLD, and love will enter my life when the time is right.

If you are like me, celebrating Single Life, please know that I feel you my single sisters and I am here for you. We are strong when we support each other.  Let us do ourselves a favor and make the dream a reality by doing for ourselves!  This year let’s buy OURSELVES flowers and a teddy bear because we are worthy of self-love, and simply put, why the heck not!

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

