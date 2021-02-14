February is not always the nicest of months for singletons. The constant talk of romantic couples, romantic gifts and love everywhere can make us singletons feel quite lonely. Valentine’s Day for singles can be a great catalyst for positive change, why not make this month all about you?

I’ve been single for a little over 4 years now and while that doesn’t really bother me, Valentine’s Day always makes me think about finding a new partner. I’m not one for flowers and gifts on Valentine’s Day, I think it should be a year round thing if I’m honest, so it’s not about that, it’s more a reminder that I’m not getting any younger and that yearning for that special connection with someone gets stronger.

This isn’t a pity party for one, I’ve chosen to stay single for this long but I am using this energy to make some changes this year and see what the future holds in terms of love for me.

So this Valentine’s Day I will be focusing on me, and I encourage you to do the same (especially if you are thinking about new relationships)

What can you do on your Valentine’s Day for singles?

Have a girls only night. Now I know that a girls night out is not entirely practical right now but you can get a Zoom call going and have a girls night in. Treat yourself to your favourite wine, prosecco (or in my case Jack Daniels) and have a giggle with the girls. Pamper party for one. Why not have a long soak in the bath with a face mask and a glass of wine, give yourself a manicure and pedicure and spend some time loving yourself how you would love to be loved. Give yourself a gift. Fresh flowers in the home always makes a big difference to our mood, it’s a little connection to nature in the house. There is no reason why you shouldn’t buy yourself flowers, even on Valentine’s Day, to make you feel good. Why not treat yourself to some new lingerie? There’s little that can make a woman feel sexier than matching lingerie and Flawless Curves have 10% off until the end of February when you use valentine10 at checkout.

All love starts with self love and the above suggestions are a great way to show the universe how you want to feel and be treated in a relationship, which is a great way to start manifesting new love.

Of course, expressing love shouldn’t be confined to just one day a year and that’s even more important to remember when it comes to self love. Try to set aside some time each week or month to take really good care of you and show yourself some real love, you might find the universe delivers your perfect partner sooner than you think.