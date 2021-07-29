Valentina Lopez of Happiness Without: “Spend quality time with your family”

Spend quality time with your family. I know it’s easy to get lost in TV shows, on social media, watching videos on YouTube, etc. However, there’s something powerful about deep human connection. Connecting with your loved ones is not only a way to show that you care about them. It’s also a way to feel immensely better and to not feel alone in this world. If you’re someone who tends to feel alone or lost, this intense connection with people you love can help you get better.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Valentina Lopez.

Valentina is 35 years old and has been traveling the world with her husband since 2015. She loves books, cats, and dogs, but being outdoors and in contact with water is her deepest soul connection.

In search of a natural remedy for her terrible migraines, she discovered yoga five years ago. Since then, she has not gone one day without practicing it.

Today, she feels tremendously happy with her life and wants to encourage people to listen deeply to the voice that is within everyone, as this is the only place where one can find all the answers in one’s life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Before starting this career, I was in deep pursuit of happiness.

I was lost in many ways, feeling empty and unmotivated, making a lot of bad decisions.

At the same time, I had a voice that had accompanied me for as long as I can remember. The voice that was always in my soul, speaking. The voice that I always tried to silence, but deep down I knew it was absolutely right. Sometimes, I let myself be carried by that voice and floated in the air, imagining fulfilling my dreams. That was the voice that made me happy in my unhappy years.

Learning to listen — that was the main task I had to complete, but not to listen to someone else. I had to listen to myself. That is the backstory!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I’m not sure that I have one specific story. I would say that my whole life has taken a turn since I implemented gratitude into my daily life. It has helped me find my passion and learn that “work” doesn’t have to be a chore. When you love what you do, every day is a miracle. When I wake up every day, I am deeply grateful for this wonderful life that I have, for my wonderful job and my wonderful family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Listen to your own voice, your own soul. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.”

This Buddhist quote resonates deeply with me because I have been trying to silence that voice for many years. This made me very unhappy.

I remember very clearly the day I said to myself, “There is nothing more to lose.” I had almost lost my life.

I realized that she was the key, the voice that spoke to me. That voice is life itself or the divinity of life, the whole that takes care of you and always wants us to move on.

It was giving myself one last chance. I could feel it coming out of my pores. That awakened a deep inner strength to dare to do everything, but more importantly, dare to face the pain that I had been a victim of for so many years.

So, it’s not just “my life lesson quote”; it’s what saved and healed me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The Book of Life, by Jiddu Krishnamurti. It is a wonderful book of personal transformation because, in the first place, it does not belong to any particular religion, country, organization, or school of political or ideological thought. It talks about the factors that divide human beings and that cause conflicts and wars, not only internally but also externally.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My husband and I created a kayaking blog about a year ago, and we are still working on it every day. Our goals are to make sure people stay safe on the water and to help them see how being outdoors can promote happiness. I think being outdoors and engaging in fun activities such as kayaking can help us connect with ourselves and the world around us. I have yet to meet anyone who doesn’t feel renewed after a day spent hiking or kayaking!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I am immensely grateful to my husband, Guillaume, who is my partner and life teacher.

He is an altruistic person who is capable of fine logical thinking.

Guillaume is always very motivated to learn thoroughly. He is persistent but, above all, patient.

I admire him a lot. He makes me want to be better every day.

He is very intelligent. When it comes to work, he is extremely serious and careful. Somehow, that seduces me even more.

Starting this exciting journey together has been a beautiful learning experience.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I think being grateful is being aware of being here in good health, being whole in our bodies, and using our minds productively.

Every day, we have an opportunity to experience another day of life on earth. This should wake us up every day with a smile, wanting to help those who cannot see the opportunities that a new day offers because their minds are clouded.

To be very grateful for life is to be altruistic and help others, to empower them to be better humans.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think a lot of us are lost right now, with so much dopamine in the air.

The food, the technology, everything.

Of course, every technological advance is very important in terms of making our lives easier at home, in our careers, in every choice we make. We need to recognize how useful it is.

But it is extremely important to bear in mind that we are beings with a conscience and that we can choose to lose ourselves in everything that exists, today or not.

It is your choice to turn off the television, your phone, and social media and have real contact with your children.

It is your choice to waste hours doing nothing and then complain about the world.

It is your choice to select what values you want for life, for your family — and, although it sounds trite, if you want someone to make the change that the world needs.

So, I firmly believe that it is our choice to be elusive in something natural in human beings. Because, just as I spoke about the inner voice that always tells us how well and how badly we are doing, it is always there, making us feel that we did not do it too much, and deep down we know it.

Although it hurts, we prefer to choose the easy path and lie to ourselves, rather than doing the work we are supposed to do.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

The first thing you do in the morning is what you must use as the engine to ignite the fire of gratitude. What do you like to do when you open your eyes? It can be taking a shower; the shower wakes us up, makes us feel more energetic, and our senses are heightened. You can take advantage of this moment to feel more present, thank your body for all that it is capable of doing, smile as you go through each part of your skin. Or if your most pleasant moment of the morning is to prepare exquisite coffee, do it, but do it while being present with everything and being aware that not everyone has the same opportunity that you do. To be on this earth one more day, entirely in your body, in your senses — that is the most magical and divine gift you can receive from life. When you take these steps first thing in the morning, you will feel an increase in positivity and your outlook on problems that arise in life. It’s easy to say, but it is also easy to do; in fact, you must be consistent and persistent, even if you can’t see progress in yourself. I assure you, these small steps are the seed of a grateful life, and when you have a grateful life, you will see how easy it is to unravel those things we call problems.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

First, we must be deeply honest with ourselves about how we feel, how we view our daily lives, and if we really know that if we don’t have an easy perspective on how to resolve our conflicts, we should seek professional help.

Many people think that seeing a professional in psychology or psychiatry means being crazy, but most of our problems are due to our not wanting to accept that we need help.

Like I said before, I had my dark moments when I couldn’t be kind to myself and couldn’t see the way out. It was painful to accept that I needed a professional. But when I did, it was a liberation.

It was like climbing a mountain to see the landscape, with the difference being that now I was looking at my own landscape, full of negative emotions — my supposed big problems.

While I was on top of that mountain, observing everything, in addition to many emotions and problems, I also found solutions — so many that I would never have been able to choose had I had accepted professional help.

Mental health is one of the most important tasks in everyday life.

Every day, we have many commitments, many duties. It is necessary to put mental health first, as if we do not have health, whether mental or physical, we will not be able to complete any of our projects.

Since then, I have taken my mental health as a project to develop for the rest of my life. Being equable is one of my greatest wishes.

At first, I felt so grateful to have found an amazing professional and to be able to afford him.

We worked on self-esteem and I learned how important it is to be compassionate with myself.

I learned — and am continuing to learn — bit by bit. I am proud of showing up for myself, for choosing to grow and create healthy habits and a positive mind.

You need to be aware that you are on a journey, so be compassionate and flexible with yourself as you grow.

We are constantly growing, changing, evolving, whether we choose to accept it or not. Therefore, we need to create a time to reflect on life.

Start letting go of the past. Practice consistency and honesty and cultivate the skill of being aware.

It comes with patience, consistent practice, and commitment to your inner work.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

A daily gratitude ritual helps us avoid unnecessary frustration, depression, and anxiety by focusing our attention on what is possible. This is quite relieving for the mind and subsequently improves our mood and sleep. Once I started this simple practice of naming and focusing on five things I was grateful for every day, I started being able to make better decisions — among these, to quit my corporate job and try to make a living with something I was passionate about.

Whenever you are feeling negative emotions such as anger, sadness, or jealousy, pause for a second and think about something you are grateful for. Truly focus on that one thing for at least a full minute. This is a simple practice that has helped me immensely in my relationship and at work, as it’s often very easy to get angry with people who surround us all day long.

Don’t wait for birthdays to give gifts to others. Try to be grateful for what your loved ones do for you every day, and implement small gestures to show them your gratitude. Something as simple as making someone’s favorite dessert, or giving them a simple hug when they’re feeling down, can go a long way.

Whenever you go outside, even if it’s on the way to work, take some time to notice how wonderful nature is. Be grateful for living in such a wonderful world, where every little living being, every tree, and even landscapes is a world in its own right. Appreciating nature’s beauty is a really powerful way to feel refreshed, and I like to do it on my way to and from work. It helps me transition into a much better mood and be relaxed.

Spend quality time with your family. I know it’s easy to get lost in TV shows, on social media, watching videos on YouTube, etc. However, there’s something powerful about deep human connection. Connecting with your loved ones is not only a way to show that you care about them. It’s also a way to feel immensely better and to not feel alone in this world. If you’re someone who tends to feel alone or lost, this intense connection with people you love can help you get better.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When you’re feeling down or sensitive, the best practice is to picture one thing for which you are immensely grateful. Focus on that gratitude for as long as you can. I’d say the bare minimum would be one minute, but if you can maintain that gratitude for five minutes, that will really help you.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

The Gratitude Meditation, by Deepak Chopra, is one of the best guided meditations that I know of. Gratitude is a skill that requires training to master, and there’s nothing better than a gratitude meditation for that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement of altruism and gratitude. I think there’s great value in altruism as well. Doing things for others can make you feel good, and this is a typical win-win scenario. I’d love for human beings to start focusing less on themselves and more on others. It’s a shame that we are so egotistical by nature, but hopefully, that will change at some point.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can follow us and read our articles about kayaking on https://www.happinesswithout.com/.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for giving me a way to share my story and tips with others. I really wish to create a better world, and I hope that my advice can be useful to people in need.