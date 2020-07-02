Valentina Bogomazova Dydnik: “The right way is always told by heart; just learn how to hear it”

I had the pleasure to interview Valentina Bogomazova Dydnik. Valentina is a self taught modern artist. Valentina was born and raised in Russia, successful business owner, founder of medical center and CEO of construction company. Her life experience is what what brought her to this point in her career.

Thank you for joining us Valentina. Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

My father became an artistic expression tutor for me. He taught me to paint roses and said, “All the tenderness is in these flowers and their color doesn’t really matter; they are vulnerable like human beings”.

I’ve been communicating with trees, birds, and flowers since my childhood, “Hey! Hello, old root! Why are you so silent, old stump?! What’s going on in your crooked lives? Whom have you caught today?” No matter that the broken branch or stump keep silent. I understand them without words. So, in case you meet a strange lady hugging trees, be aware it’s me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My life is full of unexpected turns. At 35 years old, I organized and ran a construction business; at 45, I opened a health center; at 50, I turned to the work I’ve dreamt about my whole life.

I developed a new drawing technique “Gofrizm” (“Corrugated style”). It’s an exciting project I am working on now. The basic idea is in applying an image with oil paints on canvas underneath the parallel lines. It turns into a visual effect of pleats, similar to a pattern on corrugated cardboard. They are not just lines, they are heartstrings reflected in paintings like in a mirror.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Any interaction, which gives emotional warmth, is essential for me. It is my inspiration to create.

From my father, I inherited the ability to see life differently, not the way we were taught at school. He showed me with his own example that everybody who came into this world has the right to life. I’ll tell you the story from my childhood. One day my father noticed a duck nest; he was watching it for a long time but the wild duck never came; probably, it was hunted. My father carefully brought these eggs into the backyard of his house and put into the nest of a home duck. When wild ducklings were born, they were walking around the backyard together with poultry; as they grew stronger, they started flying to the pond but every evening they returned to our yard. The neighbors recommended cutting their wings, “You feed them in vain, cut their wings, otherwise they fly away and there will be no meat for winter”. My father was silent and just smiled in reply.

One autumn day, a flock of wild ducks was passing over our house; our ducks went up into the sky, joined the flock and flew away forever. My father made it possible for them to be born; he also let them live their lives. I still remember his words, “Don’t break the wings of the one meant to fly”.

Every spring a flock of wild ducks circled around over our house. “They remember! Remember! They remember their home!” — My father said happily. Not everyone will understand what this story is about, but for me, it was a sign that my father had a big heart. Then I saw the strings for the first time and realized that they rang, went up into the sky and got lost in the clouds like a flock of birds.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

My inspiration is the world around. When I paint pictures and apply the stings, I feel freedom and happiness; I understand how beautiful the world and the people around are.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With my innovative approach to creativity I call upon people to think about their spiritual development. The lines on my pictures are a symbol of light which comes from heart to heart. It’s a calling to love the world around us.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

In the story of my childhood about my father, there are 5 main things which would have been important for me when I just had started because of their wisdom:

The right way is always told by heart; just learn how to hear it The simplest life situations are a good example of who you really are. Parents who fought their egoism let children live their lives. It turns out when you express just the smallest sign of affection towards someone, you are giving them a great power to take off. The more love you give, the stronger sense of happiness you feel yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger?

I would organize a movement called “Freedom”, freedom of thought, freedom of action aimed at something good. Freedom opens our eyes and gives a possibility to see that every new day brings us millions of chances to satisfy our wishes!

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the breakfast or Lunch winch, and why? He or She just might see this.

I am a modest person and it’s hard for me to picture myself being like this. I won’t be original by saying that a meeting with Charles and David Croft would be an experience of perception of people who reached the top.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @inunapersona