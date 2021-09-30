Valentina Beli: “Make sure to carefully remove your makeup every evening”

Make sure to carefully remove your makeup every evening. Basically, I do it right the way when the job is done. I use micellar water and soft cleansing after it. As a toner, I would advise using something with AHA acids. Then sometimes I do a face sheet mask or I use a high-frequency beauty device. Moisturizer and SPF are my must-haves during any season.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Valentina Beli, a fashion model based in New York City. Valentina was born in Belarus and has worked as a model for over 8 years. Over the course of her career, she has worked for brands including Kenzo, Tory Burch, L’Oreal, Swarovski, Free People, Mango, Swarovski, Omega, Samsung, and more. She has also walked in fashion shows including Chanel, Gucci, BCBG, Burberry, Raoul, Reed Krakoff and Karl Lagerfeld.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely agreed with it. I’m very grateful to Kate Litvinova, miss Belarus 2006 for a chance to start modeling. Kate literally stopped me in the street and said I can do a campaign shoot for a famous Polish brand. I didn’t believe it. My mother was shocked and she didn’t want to let me travel to Warsaw. Kate found it funny and she said that I can Google her. She is famous in Belarus and she doesn’t want to ruin her reputation with any shady jobs. I really fit the job that’s why she was trying to book me.

I’m grateful to Leo Jimenez top model. We worked with her for my first campaign shoot, basically for my first job. She taught me first modeling lessons. She shared with me that the modeling world is not very glamorous. It’s more about hard work and patience. Literally, it’s true. You have to be patient to get booked, you have to be patient to finish a long day and to work productively, you have to be patient to get paid in the end.

I’m grateful to all my bookers and agents. There are so many. You don’t know their names, but they are behind my career and my success.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I would say my biggest mistake was to push hard. I really tried my best during my first contract. I have been booked for Cosmopolitan. And it was the same fashion editor for Cosmopolitan and for Harper’s Bazaar. So I really tried my best to be nice, funny, professional to get booked for Harper’s Bazaar later. I guess the fashion editor was really annoyed by me.

Well, now I’m not trying so hard. If I have a chance, I will use it. But I will not run behind it to catch the chance. I truly believe if it’s mine it will come to me. So I’m patient, open and ready to rock anytime.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Yes, I do. Your career is just a job. You can change it so many times. It is an important part of your life but a career is not all your life. I beg inspiring models please don’t sacrifice your health to be skinny, fit or whatever. Don’t do any weird experiments with your hair, body or face. You are beautiful when you stay healthy and happy. When you don’t like yourself the way you are don’t expect others to love you. You have to be your biggest fan. Life is beautiful. Enjoy being alive, having a family, having friends, to learn something new every day.

If you are really passionate about fashion, you can express yourself by trying other fashion jobs like stylist, producer, casting manager, etc.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I’m still learning but I have discovered recently that you have to be honest with your audience. There is so much digital information around you. You have to bring your own skills, your vision, your opinion and someone will like it. Produce the best content you can. It doesn’t need to be professionally shot but just beautiful and sophisticated.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

My schedule is very busy and I’m grateful for it. But I need to be careful with my body and my mind to enjoy my job. So the self-care routine is very important for me. There are some tips.

Make sure to carefully remove your makeup every evening. Basically, I do it right the way when the job is done. I use micellar water and soft cleansing after it. As a toner, I would advise using something with AHA acids. Then sometimes I do a face sheet mask or I use a high-frequency beauty device. Moisturizer and SPF are my must-haves during any season.

Sometimes I go for a professional face and body massage. It really helps to restore your mind and your body.

And satisfy my heart I call my beloved: my mother, my family, my best friends.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

A walk at Central Park or a visit to a museum help me to thrive in my mind. When I have a moody day I like to walk slowly in a park and watching beautiful trees. Sometimes it seems that they greet me by waving with their leaves. It let my brain relax and my feelings to express. A moody day, a bad day is a characteristic of your own attitude. So if you can improve your attitude and your feelings, you can be happier.

It was hard for me to not work for a few months during the pandemic. I had so much energy and I can’t spend it. I started to train every day. My sister is a fitness trainer and she made for me a special training program. After the quarantine, I become even more fit.

Also, I tried a mindfulness online course (also made by my sister ). It was a very unusual experience: the combination of psychology, special relaxing techniques and breathing.

Can you share five ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Sometimes you can trim your hair and you already look beautiful. I remember when I was in Paris I wanted to change my look. And my Booker said that I can just cut a few inches and my mood will change. It worked. After the trimming, I decided to not change my hair color.

I feel beautiful if I’m sure I look good. It means that I have a new good-looking jacket or cute jewelry, and it inspires me for new outfit combinations.

Sometimes you can just walk and a stranger smiles at you. And I feel very pretty at this moment. And I practice the same. If I look at someone and this person noticed it then I just smile. And it’s an easy and affordable way to have a good mood.

If you want to feel yourself pretty and fresh just take a shower and wash your hair. It definitely works. It’s not only my opinion, it is the opinion of many women.

But most important if you feel beautiful, you look beautiful. If you love your body, your face, your arms, your legs, your hair without any compromise you will feel beautiful anytime. How to get it? Get inspired by celebrities. One of my favorite actresses is Rossy de Palma. She is not a classic beauty at all. But I see her playing her role in a movie I literally can’t stop staring at her. I admire her confidence, her beauty, her power. Did you see the movie “I feel pretty”? It’s exactly about your attitude. If you feel beautiful you are beautiful.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

The book that changed my mind is «Atlas Shrugged» by Ayn Rand . I discovered that money is a taboo subject. When you work hard and you produce a good product and someone pays you for your product it means that money here is the form of self-estimation and self-actualization. And it’s basically good. But when money is stolen you will never get this satisfaction. You stole the result but not a purpose or a reason. And you don’t understand why money doesn’t make you happy. That’s why money becomes a synonym of something dirty.

I raise my rate after important achievements. It’s not because I don’t have enough money. But I respect myself and I believe that my time and my professionalism cost exactly this amount. It’s about self-estimation and not about greed. It’s about progress and society appreciation and recognition.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Yes, you will never believe me but it’s about laser hair removal. I did about 10 procedures before to discover that it doesn’t really work for blond transparent hair lol

If you can recommend anything for a blonde let me know ☺

Also, I didn’t understand LED therapy. I didn’t see any result at all.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to speak about ageism. Seriously there is a lot of discrimination because of age. Many famous female top models and actresses said they become invisible after a certain age. While you are young and beautiful you have the power to influence others. But when beauty disappeared nothing left. I would love to change this attitude. I want to show the beauty of older faces. If you are alive you are already beautiful. You were chosen by mother nature to be born. And all your insecurities and fears are in your mind. You have to live and enjoy every single minute of your life. Life doesn’t end after 60. And my goal is to improve life, self-realization for older people.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Omg, there are so many. As I said before Rossy de Palma. She inspired me a lot. Also, Simon Porte Jacquemus is very talented. He was able to become famous so quickly. I want to learn his secret. I’m running also the fashion label of handcrafted bags and I might need his advice.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I have Instagram @valentinabeli

I’m posting there mostly my professional pictures and lifestyle, but sometimes I have the mood for the discussion and conversation.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!