Vahid David Delrahim: Hispanic Heritage and Year-Round Bliss.

As Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 comes to a close, I couldn’t resist sharing a few words about what it means to me.

In the United States, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans. In this country, 60.6 million people identify as Hispanic, according to the latest Census. Here in Los Angeles County; we’re a proud home to more Hispanics than any other U.S. county, with 4.9 million claiming the designation.

The fact is, at Bliss, we boast a workforce of over 50 percent of people – at all levels — who claim Hispanic heritage. That means, at work, clearly, we enjoy a lot of culture from our Hispanic colleagues. We get to hear Spanish spoken in many dialects from many countries. We also enjoy different foods, traditions, faiths and viewpoints that come with a diverse workforce.

Many of the folks that work at Bliss are immigrants, like me. They came to this country, most of them, looking for more opportunities to create a better life for themselves and their families. Some are children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of folks who did the same. Many are from Mexico and some are from other parts of Latin America. Together they are Hispanic or Latinx.

I’d say we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month all-year-round at Bliss. In October, I spoke to a few Hispanic Bliss teammates who are thriving here.

Luis Armentilla, Information Technology Lead

Read the entire Bliss Car Wash Blog Post here.

    David Delrahim CEO and President of Platinum Energy.

    David Delrahim, CEO and President of Platinum Energy & its subsidiaries at Bliss Car Wash

    David Delrahim aka Vahid David Delrahim is CEO of Bliss Car Wash- an eco-friendly Car Wash using approximately 24 gallons of water, 76 gallons less than home washers. Delrahim also reminds us of the connection between Bliss Car Wash & Wells Bring Hope. For each new Car Wash we donate a new drinking well to an community that does not have natural flowing water. It’s all about paying forward.

     

