Vagopass is a Tool Every Business owner needs

It is becoming difficult to do business online without having a third party to help you through the process. Trust is a big issue these days.

Modern consumers expect to be able to shop from their computers and phones anytime of the day. They also want to be able to use their payment cards in a safe and easy to use checkout process.

The Vagopass startup was born in end 2017. Its two co-founders, Julien Valet and Clément Thierry, wanted to develop an alternative to the traditional way of doing business.

Vagopass offers protection for buyers and sellers.