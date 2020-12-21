Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Vadim Belyaev shares: Listen to the Globe.

Radio programming from around the world is available on the internet or through apps. Radio- The Vintage and the Apps. NY Times takes a long overdue look at the world of Radio as a very real source of media and information. Americans may not be able to travel the world because of the pandemic, but […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Radio programming from around the world is available on the internet or through apps.

Radio- The Vintage and the Apps.

NY Times takes a long overdue look at the world of Radio as a very real source of media and information.

Americans may not be able to travel the world because of the pandemic, but thousands of foreign radio stations are easily accessible online to bring the world to you.

For Dorothy Parvaz, a radio editor in Washington, D.C., foreign radio was her first introduction to the world beyond Tehran, where she lived until 12. “Listening to radio signals coming in from other countries was just like seeing the world in a way we couldn’t on TV, ” she said. “If I wanted to find music, I went to the apartment downstairs, where one of the kids always got a good signal somehow. We heard Pink Floyd for the first time together.”

Here, some ways to tune into the world on your computer or phone. In some cases these are broadcast stations that also make their programming available on the web. Others are internet-only stations.

Radio- Hi or Low Tech?

Based in Amsterdam, Radio.garden offers the world: Type “Nigeria” into the search bar, for instance, and 20 stations pop up, including one focused on human rights. You can listen in English to programs from Canada, Britain, Ireland or Australia. The home page, titled “Live”, allows users to explore the world’s radio stations in real time, by simply rotating the globe on the site and clicking a spot. (Radio.garden; or via a free app for iOS and Android).

ThreeD radio, a 41-year-old station in Adelaide, Australia, includes aboriginal music in its regular playlists. “Their music is exceptionally soulful, and often talks about the struggles that the Aboriginals have faced,” said William Taylor, a career development manager at VelvetJobs an outplacement company. His favorite musicians: Ziggy, Thelma Plum, Zaine Francis and Steady (threedradio.com).

ThreeD radio, a 41-year-old station in Adelaide, Australia, includes aboriginal music in its regular playlists.

Read the entire NY Times Article here:

    Vadim Belyaev

    Vadim Belyaev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otkritie at Otkritie

    Vadim Belyaev is one of Russia’s leading businessmen. He is a major shareholder in Otkritie Holding, Russia’s largest privately held financial group. Vadim has an extensive resume as a banker, financier, media manager, investor, and philanthropist. He was the recipient of Russia’s Investment Banker of the Year twice, and was included on the list of Russia’s primary managers several times. Vadim gives generously to causes focusing on children and healthcare. He played a vital role in establishing Russia’s first pediatric palliative care facility in Moscow.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Focus on improving yourself” With Jason Hartman & Dave Pratt

    by Jason Hartman
    //

    The Gift of Shabbat is Tuning In

    by Rabbi Jay Henry Moses
    Rawpixel / Shutterstock
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    How Technology Can Bring Us Together

    by David C. Weinstein

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.