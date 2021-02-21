Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Vadim Belyaev: Cameroon Says Radio Contributes to Solving Crises, COVID-19.

World Radio Day (February 13) was observed in crisis-prone Cameroon, with journalists and other media practitioners calling the medium an important tool in reducing crises and COVID-19. Cameroon has been broadcasting messages of peace and reconciliation, especially to separatists fighting to create an English-speaking state in the French-speaking majority Cameroon. Some fighters say they dropped […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

World Radio Day (February 13) was observed in crisis-prone Cameroon, with journalists and other media practitioners calling the medium an important tool in reducing crises and COVID-19. Cameroon has been broadcasting messages of peace and reconciliation, especially to separatists fighting to create an English-speaking state in the French-speaking majority Cameroon. Some fighters say they dropped their weapons after listening to radio messages.

“broadcasting messages of peace and reconciliation”

This is the voice of Cameroonian President Paul Biya warning Cameroonians to beware of a resurgence of COVID-19. The message, urging Cameroonians to always wear face masks, wash their hands regularly and consult health staff if people notice COVID-19 symptoms, is played before and during primetime news on many radio stations.

Health messages are played before and during prime-time news on many radio stations.

Cameroon’s Public Health Ministry says that, thanks to radio, the message has reached millions of Cameroonians who now protect themselves from the coronavirus. 

Journalists in Cameroon broadcast special programs on the history and importance of radio and why radio can be trusted to mark the day. Some marched on the streets of the capital Yaoundé to stress its importance.

Read the entire VOA article here.

    Vadim Belyaev

    Vadim Belyaev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Otkritie at Otkritie

    Vadim Belyaev is one of Russia’s leading businessmen. He is a major shareholder in Otkritie Holding, Russia’s largest privately held financial group. Vadim has an extensive resume as a banker, financier, media manager, investor, and philanthropist. He was the recipient of Russia’s Investment Banker of the Year twice, and was included on the list of Russia’s primary managers several times. Vadim gives generously to causes focusing on children and healthcare. He played a vital role in establishing Russia’s first pediatric palliative care facility in Moscow.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Charlotte Mbango’s Wellness Party, In “Konkai Makossa!”

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    (Photograph By Gabriel Neko; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark)
    Community//

    Victory Fields In A Lionesses’ Pride: The Cameroonian Women’s 2019 Championship Win and Lessons On Workplace Professionalism, Colleague Therapy, and Triumph!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Running To Be President Of The Republic of Cameroon” with Mr. Akere Muna and Marco Derhy

    by Marco Derhy

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.