Vadim Belyaev: Cameroon Says Radio Contributes to Solving Crises, COVID-19.

World Radio Day (February 13) was observed in crisis-prone Cameroon, with journalists and other media practitioners calling the medium an important tool in reducing crises and COVID-19. Cameroon has been broadcasting messages of peace and reconciliation, especially to separatists fighting to create an English-speaking state in the French-speaking majority Cameroon. Some fighters say they dropped their weapons after listening to radio messages.

This is the voice of Cameroonian President Paul Biya warning Cameroonians to beware of a resurgence of COVID-19. The message, urging Cameroonians to always wear face masks, wash their hands regularly and consult health staff if people notice COVID-19 symptoms, is played before and during primetime news on many radio stations.

Cameroon’s Public Health Ministry says that, thanks to radio, the message has reached millions of Cameroonians who now protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Journalists in Cameroon broadcast special programs on the history and importance of radio and why radio can be trusted to mark the day. Some marched on the streets of the capital Yaoundé to stress its importance.

