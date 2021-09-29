Uwa Jesuorobo of Od’u’ware Matchmaking: “EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS”

EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS: The first thing that you must realize and accept is that no two individuals are exactly alike, even identical twins. Why is this statement important or relevant to you? As someone who is very spiritual and a student of philosophy, the best advice I can give to anyone is to “know thyself”. This is my favorite quote because it is so simple, yet so profound and layered. We are first and foremost spiritual beings that come into this world with the purpose of learning certain lessons to help us evolve, but also to accomplish certain tasks that benefit our fellow man.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Uwa Jesuorobo.

Uwa Jesuorobo is a 1st generation Nigerian immigrant, who came to America at the age of 7 and became a naturalized citizen at the age of 14. At 19 he joined the U.S. Army as an intelligence analyst and served 8 years with 2x deployments to Afghanistan. He also received an associate of applied science in intelligence operations studies from Cochise college. He is now a Certified Matchmaker and utilizes Numerology to aid in matching his clients with their long term love commitment.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I am a 1st generation immigrant from Nigeria, who came to America at the age of 7 and became a naturalized citizen at the age of 14. At 19 I joined the U.S. Army as an intelligence analyst and served 8 years with 2x deployments to Afghanistan. I also received an associate of applied science in intelligence operations studies from Cochise college. I have also been married once and divorced.

After the divorce and end of the first marriage, I came away from that experience believing there had to be a better, safer, and smarter way to find the person you are meant to settle down with. Around the same time, I was introduced to the science of numerology which would go on to change my life. The accuracy and simplicity of numerology convinced me of the potential applications for finding love based on the numbers. This began a 6-year process of education and developing a totally unique system of matchmaking that is positioned to revolutionize the entire matchmaking industry. I am also a current student at the matchmaking institute.

While serving as an intelligence analyst in the military, I received highly specialized training, where I gained valuable skills that have allowed me to transition into a career as a matchmaker. In my role as an analyst, I had many duties and responsibilities which could be summarized as FIND, KNOW, and BE. As an analyst one must possess the necessary skills required to FIND people and information relevant to their organization’s operations. An analyst must also KNOW their target/person of interest by becoming intimately aware of their behavior patterns, tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses. An analyst must also conduct war game scenarios, during which they become their target/person of interest to determine how said individual would react in any given situation. These skill sets have proven to be unbelievably valuable as a matchmaker. They have allowed me to find and recruit quality singles; to really know and understand the desires and motivations of his clients by conducting thorough pre-screenings and personality assessments. My experience also allows him to identify strengths or challenges with potential matches early in the matchmaking process.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am, I have 2x reality dating shows that I have been blessed to be a part of and both of those should be airing soon. I think both shows are great because they help people understand that dating is not easy! Especially as you get older and get used to doing your own thing. It’s nice for people to know that there are matchmakers out here who can help guide them through the dating process. Its also beneficial for people of color and middle-class workers to learn that they too have access to the services of a matchmaker and it’s not something just for the rich and famous.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

There are a few things that are unique about us.

Our unique and revolutionary use of “numerology” as the foundation of our matchmaking process. We are the 1st and only numerology-based matchmaking service in America and our system of numerology allows us to identify chemistry early in the matchmaking process. Our focus on cultural backgrounds as part of the foundation of our matchmaking process. As a 1st generation Nigerian immigrant, I am intimately familiar with the unique challenges of dating cross-culturally, so I wanted to create something that spoke to the needs of people like myself. I am a man in a female dominated industry, so I bring a unique perspective on what high value men truly are looking for.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

So, to answer your question, yes, there have been plenty of times in my life when people have told me my dreams or goals were far-fetched or impossible; but I pursued my dreams anyway. There are a few instances I can think of in my life. For example, when I joined the military or when I decided to move across the country. But the most remarkable example is what I have been able to accomplish in this last year.

So, I am a convicted/reformed felon who spent 8 years, 6 months, and 3 days in prison and was released in early 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Early into my prison sentence I knew that I wanted to turn my pain and negative experiences into something positive that could save other people from repeating my same mistakes. This experience was central to how I decided to become a matchmaker.

After my failed 1st marriage, I came away from that experience believing there had to be a better, safer, and smarter way to find the person you are meant to settle down with. So, I made it a point to become a subject matter expert as it relates to matchmaking and anthropology, because I knew I wanted to launch my own matchmaking service when I became a free man again.

As you can imagine everyone and their mother had an opinion about my vision and what I wanted to do with my life. If they were not trying to poison my spirit by reminding me that I am a black man in America and now carry the label of a “convicted felon”, then they were raising doubts about my ability to help match couples when my own marriage failed.

I thanked everyone for their concerns and opinions, but at the end of the day, the only two voices that mattered were mine and gods. God has a plan and purpose for all of us and once he reveals that plan to you, to let anyone else knock you off that course is counter-productive. You also as an individual must know what you love to do, what feeds your soul, and do you have a plan of action to make this dream a reality.

I am proud to say I have been a free man for a little over a year now, and what I have been able to accomplish is astounding even to me. I successfully launched ODUWARE MATCHMAKING and have matched some amazing couples who are still going strong; I have also been hired as the chief male dating and relationship coach for “Certifiably Single Africa”; and I have had the opportunity to work on 2x reality dating shows that will be airing in July.

All of this I was able to accomplish in less than a year, in the middle of a global pandemic, as a convicted felon who had been out of touch with society and technology for the last 8 years!!!

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

I am proud to say I have been a free man for a little over a year now, and what I have been able to accomplish is astounding even to me. I successfully launched ODUWARE MATCHMAKING and have matched some amazing couples who are still going strong; I have also been hired as the chief male dating and relationship coach for “Certifiably Single Africa”; and I have had the opportunity to work on 2x reality dating shows that will be airing in July.

All of this I was able to accomplish in less than a year, in the middle of a global pandemic, as a convicted felon who had been out of touch with society and technology for the last 8 years!!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I am incredibly grateful for the family that God blessed me with. They have been incredibly supportive throughout this whole process and without their emotional and financial support I am not sure if the outcome would have been the same.

Coming out of prison, you do not have a job, drivers license, or place to live!!!…these are things that the average person takes for granted. I was blessed to have my older brother pick me up the day I was released, take me shopping for new clothes and then drove me home to my parents who helped me get all my legal documents (birth certificate/driver’s license) in order.

If I did not have this kind of support right out of the gate, there is no guarantee the outcome would have been the same.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

If I am being completely honest it was not really that difficult to ignore the naysayers because I have always been someone who marches to the beat of my own drum. Part of it is just who I am when you look at my numbers(numerology). Another contributing factor though is my childhood experiences. I am a 1st generation Nigerian immigrant who came to America when I was 7 years old. Like many other immigrant children, I had to learn to deal with bullying and do some serious self-reflection at an early age and ask myself who am I and who do I want to be?.do I want to change who I am and what I believe in for the sake of making friends and fitting in or do I want to be true to myself?

it would be nice to say at such a young age I had the conviction to be true to myself, but, like every 7-year-old child, I just wanted to be accepted and make friends, so I conformed in many ways. However, I quickly realized that I wasn’t happy with myself and I hated the feeling of being fake or wanting other people to like me, so around the age of 10, I started rebelling and finding my voice, it cost me a lot of “friends” and it was had growing up always being labeled or viewed as different, but in the end the things that are different about you is what makes you special and stand out from the crowd. Once I accepted this fact, it allowed me to completely embrace what god had planned for me.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

1) EMBRACE YOUR UNIQUENESS: The first thing that you must realize and accept is that no two individuals are exactly alike, even identical twins. Why is this statement important or relevant to you? As someone who is very spiritual and a student of philosophy, the best advice I can give to anyone is to “know thyself”. This is my favorite quote because it is so simple, yet so profound and layered. We are first and foremost spiritual beings that come into this world with the purpose of learning certain lessons to help us evolve, but also to accomplish certain tasks that benefit our fellow man.

Each and everyone of us is uniquely designed by the creator, we each have unique talents, skills and perspectives that make us valuable to the collective society. However, instead of embracing and nurturing that uniqueness, we often go out of our way to conform and fit into what we think is society’s expectations of us, or what we think will make people like us more. My advice to you is to resist “social desirability bias” and embrace everything different and unique about yourself, because that is where your strength lies.

The lion is the fiercest animal in the jungle, yet it cannot compete with a shark in the water, because the lion is out of its element; and equally so for the shark, it is one of the fiercest creatures in the water, yet it cannot compete with the lion in the jungle. So, my question to you is, are you a fish out of water? Why are you willingly giving u your advantage? because when you are in your element, you have no rivals!

2) FOLLOW YOUR INNER COMPASS: During a “60 minutes” interview with Scott Pelley, Elon Musk was asked a very interesting question by Pelley, “How did you figure you were going to start a car company and be successful at it?” …. even more interesting was Elon Musk’s reply, “Well, I didn’t really think Tesla would be successful. I thought we would most likely fail. But I thought that we at least could address the false perception that people have that an electric car had to be ugly and slow and boring like a golf cart.” …. Pelley followed up with another question, “But you say you didn’t expect the company to be successful? Then why try?” …. Elon Musk replied, “If something’s important enough you should try. Even if you — the probable outcome is failure.”

This answer is the epitome of what separates the “sheep” from the “shepherd”. Which one are you, sheep, or the shepherd? I will give you a hint, the sheep look for safety in numbers, one sheep looks around at all the others to see what they are doing and predictably follows suit. The shepherd on the other hand is responsible for “herding” the entire flock and must make sound decisions based on his or her knowledge and experience.

The moral of the story is stop listening to everyone else and start listening to you! You are not going to get it right every single time, but what is important is that you develop the faith and conviction in yourself to march to the beat of your own drum.

3) LEARN FROM THE BEST: Mentorship, mentorship, mentorship!!! I absolutely recommend finding yourself a mentor. Mentorship is the guidance or direction given by a mentor. A mentor influences your personal and professional growth. The key to great mentorship is that your mentor has the kind of experience you can learn from. There are three ways to gain wisdom from a mentor; Direct, indirect, and combined mentorship. Direct mentorship is gained by working directly with your mentor and picking their brain. Indirect mentorship is gained from books such as autobiographies and memoirs, while combined mentorship is what we see in classrooms every day, teachers and professors directly passing on knowledge to students, but that knowledge comes from a combination of their experience and textbooks such as autobiographies and memoirs. Invest in yourself and your future by figuring out which of these formats best fits your needs.

4) REMEMBER YOUR WHY: Whether you are starting a business, non-profit, or running for an elected office, we all have a reason why we began this endeavor. So, I think it is important to not just remember why, but to write or type it out and display it somewhere where you can see it regularly.

Anytime you are undertaking a difficult task, challenges and obstacles are inevitable. We all know this, so its important to remember your why, what is it that motivated you to embark on this journey in the first place. If you can keep your why in front of you and always present at the forefront of your mind, success is also inevitable.

5. DON’T GIVE UP: It sounds a bit clichè, but each individual is on a journey in life. Throughout that journey there is going to be a lot of trials and tribulations. We all are faced with tough times, obstacles, and challenges. We have to remember to not give up even in the darkest hours because we all have a purpose to fulfill. It’s a test to see what you can handle and what you cannot. Continue to preserve through all of the challenges and keep a positive attitude even in the hard moments.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“A good seaman is known in bad weather”-Italian

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of my goals when I decided to become a matchmaker was that I wanted to create a paradigm shift in society. Specifically, the how and why we choose to enter relationships and marriages. A paradigm shift is defined as “an important change that happens when the usual ways of thinking about or doing something is replaced by a new and different way”. For example, once upon a time we ALL thought the earth was flat, and yet in today’s day and age its widely known and accepted that the earth is round.

When you look at how amazon has changed the way we shop or how Netflix has changed the way we watch our favorite movies and shows……that is what I want to do to the dating industry. I want to completely change the how and why we get married; and I think my unique system of matchmaking is positioned to do just that.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

WEBSITE: www.oduwarematchmaking.com

INSTAGRAM: @oduware_matchmaking

FACEBOOK: @OduwareMatchmaking

TWITTER: @UJesuorobo

CLUBHOUSE: @UwaJesuorobo

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!