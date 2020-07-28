Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Utilize your teenage to build yourself

Make your teenage to educate yourself & build your career...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
We here advice from our parents, teachers, well wishers, elders…lots of advice, lots of speech everything goes into our ears but only very few words goes into our head. That words will keep on hearing…through our life time. Yes today I am going to share that words here..which is keep on hearing in my ears, I remember till my life ends.

Beacause those words have such a powerful and a strong message. Those words told to my friend by her mother. My friend told that words to me… She’s is no more but the words and her voice will keep on ringing in my ears. Its nothing but utilize your teenage to form your career and most work hard when you are young. I am really thankful for her for such a nice message, a worthy advice for the younger ones.

Teenage is the wonderful period, a beautiful time for all..before we enter the adulthood. We feel so many changes from the childhood to the next level. Our bodily changes makes us to feel different, think different. We should be beware at this time, we shouldn’t give space to any distractions, we have to dedicate this period to build our career, our life path..especially education. We should get education when we are young to better job, better life later.

If we missed to work hard or didn’t get education we can’t travel at the right path. Don’t enter the fantasy world in your teenage, use it wisely to create a good future for you. If you look into the path of successful people in the world, they just dedicated their young age for building their career, and worked hard to the fortune future.

Paruvaththe payir sei

– Ooviyyar

Its a tamil quote describing the importance of young age, Get good education when you are young… and have good life !!!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

