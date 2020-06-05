Contributor Log In/Sign Up
UTILIZE THESE DAYS TO TEACH LIFE SKILLS FOR THE CHILDREN

Build a strong foundation for your children's life..

By

Many sunrises, sunsets. Many days, nights. Weeks and months have passed in the pandemics. Today’s situation all of us depends on the wifi to move our day. Surviving in the digitalised world after lockdown. Work from home, online classes…. all are engaged the whole day.

Especially my children are highly occupied with gadgtes except their sleeping time. No outer world, out door, parks, play grounds. Much worried about their addiction to the smart gadgets.

One more thing I noticed during these days , for anything and everything I have to push my kids to do. Starting from helping in household chores, being organized, discipline, punctual so on… every time i say myself kids right, they’ll do slowly.

I realized that without teaching these skills how will they do ? how will they understand ? I never teach them before other than the school education. Decided to teach them life skills that is more important as school education. Children have to learn the life skills in the early age for the better grown up and for the good future.

BASICS

Being discipline, cleanliness, hygiene, laundry, folding the clothes, simple cooking, table manners, importance of first aid, take care of themselves, loving and caring. Value of their own, value of others, helping, punctual, time management, importance of money, communicating with others, socialization, self defenses like swimming, karate..

RESILIENCE & ADAPTABILITY

This is the life’s most important skills that everyone should need. Life has so many ups and downs, good and bad, obstacles… as a human being everyone have to come across . We should sow the seeds in their early stage. Teach them how to be a resilient, how to handle difficult situation. How to adapt a different situation, new surroundings.

Sow good thoughts, reap good actions & good life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
