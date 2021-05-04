Utilize the TIME effectively

We often fails to utilize the time properly. Time the most precious thing we have in our hand but mishandle it. Every minute, every second spending won’t get back. Better count your minutes, use it effectively. Never regret later. Here I’ll share few quotes to use your time effectively, wisely.
Time is a storm in which we all are lost
– William Carlos Williams
Time is what we really want but what we use worst
– William Penn
Time isn’t the only thing, it is the only thing..
– Miles Davis
Lost time never found
– Benjamin Franklin
Time is gift that most of us take it for granted
– Cheryl Richardson