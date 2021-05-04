Utilize the TIME effectively

We often fails to utilize the time properly. Time the most precious thing we have in our hand but mishandle it. Every minute, every second spending won’t get back. Better count your minutes, use it effectively. Never regret later. Here I’ll share few quotes to use your time effectively, wisely.

Time is a storm in which we all are lost – William Carlos Williams

Time is what we really want but what we use worst – William Penn

Time isn’t the only thing, it is the only thing.. – Miles Davis

Lost time never found – Benjamin Franklin