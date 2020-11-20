So often, we look at external factors when it comes to explaining circumstances.

It immediately initiates the victim mentality.

Like we have been wronged.

Like the world owes us something.

When in reality, we aren’t owed a thing.

Now, this seems harsh and it is.

BUT thankfully we have the most powerful resource in the world to combat this.

Our MIND!

Our thoughts and mindsets, despite how subtle they can seem, play a massive role in our day to day lives.

Similarly, to many other powers, this particular one can be used for negative or positive.

The great thing about this is that the choice is completely yours!

HOW TO UTILIZE THE POWER OF YOUR MIND

There are many different ways to unleash this power you hold in your mind. First, there are a few key characteristics that play a big role in being able to use the power of your mind to your advantage.

Resiliency Patience Discipline

Unleashing this power takes a combination of these three things. It is a process to be used consistently over time. It is just like developing any other type of powerful skill. It takes practice!

WHAT DOES IT TAKE?

Okay, here is the good stuff. What exactly does it take to unleash the power of your mind?

SELF-TALK

This is crucial. The dialogue that you have with yourself is the most critical aspect of controlling the power of the mind. Quite often our self-talk leans in a negative direction. It’s that voice telling us that we aren’t good enough or that we won’t succeed. Having the ability to stop this negative train of thought and turn it positive is single-handedly the biggest game-changer in utilizing the power of your mind.

CONTROL THE CONTROLLABLES

There are many things in life which are completely out of our control. Regardless of what those circumstances are, what we do have control over is our response those scenarios. That choice in response is flexing the power of the mind and will ultimately increase that power over time. Dwelling on the past, worrying about what we cannot control or approaching it in a negative way only decreases our power. When we choose to exert our power and control what we can and handle what we cannot in a positive way that is when we hold true power.

VISUALIZATIONS

Look at this like practice. Visualizations also referred to as the Law of Attraction or manifesting is a very powerful tool. It involves envisioning who we want to be, what we want to accomplish and how we want to react. Putting yourself in a stressful situation in your mind and then visualizing how you are going to respond positively will then prime you for when the real situations occur.

AFFIRMATIONS

This is similar to visualizing except in written form. Have a list of affirmations readily available and review them each day. These are phrases that prompt you to rid yourself of negativity, calm yourself in stressful situations and become the person you want to become. It is important to view them daily as the more exposure you have to them, the more engrained into your subconscious they will be.

SELF-CARE

Placing a priority on your self-care and well-being is a proactive way of utilizing the power of the mind. The better condition you are in physically, mentally and emotionally, the better you are preparing yourself to become the person you want to be. This can involve meditation, reading, exercise, proper nutrition, sleep and resting your body. Self-care should always be a primary focus but when it comes to using the power of your mind in a positive way, it is especially critical.

There you have it. These are the main ways in which you can unleash the power of the mind. Remember that you have complete control in how you respond to external circumstances but exercising this power takes time and practice. Just like a muscle, it can be trained and even increased. I’m excited for you to unleash your power of the mind!

Your PureMind Coach,

Ryan