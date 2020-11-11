Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Using Your Platform to Change the World

Though certainly not always a good thing, social media has a lot of influence on a lot of people in the United States and beyond. In a world where social media fame can happen overnight, it’s important to understand the power that comes from having an audience of a million people to say anything you […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Though certainly not always a good thing, social media has a lot of influence on a lot of people in the United States and beyond. In a world where social media fame can happen overnight, it’s important to understand the power that comes from having an audience of a million people to say anything you want to at any given time. Though not all social celebrities use this platform for good, many do, and the social media for social good trend is on the rise. 

No matter the cause that hits home for you the most, being able to reach an almost endless amount of people with the click of a few buttons means you can help that cause with just the click of a few buttons, and here are some other ways to use your platform for good. 

Choosing Your Battles

The larger your reach gets, the better chance you have at being scrutinized. Thus, it is important to weigh the negatives out in regards to a message that you, and probably many others, perceive as good. If you’re truly passionate about something, you should never hold back nor let any thoughts of backlash get in your way, but if you are piggybacking on someone else’s cause, you should be sure to have all your facts straight and be prepared for some trolling. 

Colin Kaepernick is a polarizing example of social good via celebrity platform. Just a few years later, we have entire leagues kneeling in protests of police brutality, but the initial backlash was so harsh that Colin wound up without a job. Luckily, his courage was contagious and he was able to get some sponsorships to help his pay the bills while he spread his message. 

If you think your cause may not be received well by the masses, it’s important to weigh just how important that thing is to you. At the end of the day, bad press is better than no press, but avoiding both of those should be your goal. 

Best Practices

Whether talking about gender inclusion and racial equality, or even just your favorite brand of coffee, there are ways to set up your message to reach an even larger audience. Adding trending  hashtags (especially those relative to the cause), and tagging figures whom you know would be interested in sharing the information makes their reach your reach, and so on. Instagram also offers analytics similar to Google Analytics that can help you determine where your messages are hitting the best, and what demographics don’t much seem to care!

Beyond Instagram

Though Instagram seems to be a social media hub, facebook, TikTok, Twitter and more all have similar options for strategies for reaching the most people. It also seems, and perhaps because of all the negativity surrounding COVID, that positive messages and overall “good things” are becoming more popular and trending more frequently than before. This should be used as motivation to shower your audience with positivity and be part of making the world a better place!

    Bethany Halland, Writer, Jazz Dance Teacher

    Bethany Halland is a freelance writer from San Diego, CA who writes about personal growth, professional development, and our evolving psychology. She has a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from UC San Diego, and a Masters in Behavioral Psychology from Pepperdine. When she's not writing, Bethany enjoys growing her succulent garden and teaching Jazz/Ballet to her 9 year-old daughter and her friends.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Social Impact Heroes of Social Media: Haley Findlay is using her platform to amplify the message of charities making the world a better place

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Social Media & The Mind

    by Addison Martin Cooper
    Community//

    From Evolution to Revolution

    by Goran Wagstrom

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.