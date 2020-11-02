Using Wood as A Way Back to Nature

Wood is a very astounding natural material that makes perfect any interior design across the globe. In northern Europe, wood makes a supreme application across Scandinavian furniture, interior design, and architecture. Take some examples of Tverrfjellhytta by the notable architect Snøhetta, which mostly comprises wood and timber across a range of projects. And some endless modern wooden furniture by note design studio can never say “no” when it comes to designing a minimalist space.

In East and Southeast Asia, wood also makes predominant in architecture and interior design. Whether in modern design or vernacular structure, take an example to famous Japanese Architect Kengo Kuma, or Chinese duo Neri & Hu, that often incorporate wood throughout their world-renowned projects. The material has been lingering around since the historical period, to the present days.

According to several authoritative studies, wooden material is truly beneficial. Not only in aesthetic benefit but also health benefits, as it is one of the best materials derived from nature. Hence using one makes you feel like getting closer to mother earth. Reducing stress levels, blood pressure and maintain reasonable heart rates.



A report from Australia’s most trusted environmental organization, Planet Ark, also emphasizes a strong correlation between wood, housing, health, and humanity. The research shows some health and well-being benefits from living and working in an environment rich in wooden furnishings and fixtures, and much general preference to use the material as detailed below:

Using wooden products inside an interior or space can improve indoor air quality. This came from wood’s ability to absorb and release moisture to the surrounding air.



Wood has long been associated with sustainability. Hence it makes the perfect alternative practice and design method that can help improve energy, water, and indoor quality with putting lesser harm to the environment. Many aged care facilities get better health and a sense of well being when surrounded by wooden furnishings. Students in a classroom that studies amongst wooden furniture have lower rates and stress responses than those featuring plastic and metal. Two of three office workers opted for wooden chairs and desks over plastic and metal.

“An increasing body of research is beginning to show that being surrounded by wood at home, work or school has positive effects on the body, the brain, and the environment and can even shorten hospital stays through reduced recovery times,” stated Chris Philpot, Campaign Manager at Planet Ark to resawntimberco.

Another funny supporting research came from a study stated by The Stable Company, highlighting wood and timber can foster social interaction and potentially slow mental and physical decline in older adults. Fact or myth? Who knows? As a human is part of nature, it is admittable that we always desire to be outdoors to ensure our inner being. So having wood around us, why bother being outside to get some outdoorsy comfort when we can bring the elements indoors?