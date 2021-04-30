Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Using the Energy of Music to Treat the Root of the recent Crisis.

Music had influence and the capacity to change conditions, drive, reinforce recognition, help people stay in the today, sound, anchor people and most importantly, associate to the soul where long-lasting change happens.

Music plays an important role in a tough time like the Pandemic. Today many top artists giving positive energy to people around with their music skills. 

Many top artists are doing an exceptional job by providing gems even from home in 2021. Very few things can boost the lives of people. Out of that few things comes Melody. Queen Logic is the Queen of musicology and under 30 sensation. 

Being a girl coming so far self-made is a sign of great artists. Started solo with In Between more than 1,00,000 enjoyed the song on Spotify

Musical activities are increased to heal communities in 2021. It is the best way to have a good time from home. It is the best therapy that gives emotional wellness in a tough time. It is a mood booster that can give positive vibes to the mind and health.

Pandemic took affected lives of many, especially on kids. To beat loneliness, anxiety and stress, ethnomusicology can be the best thing for all who are struggling.

It is truly said music had energy and the capacity to change moods, motivate, strengthen gratitude, help people stay in the present, show, anchor people and most importantly, talk to the soul where long-lasting change happens. These are some of the exact skill sets enthusiasts to need for long-term recovery.”

So if you are looking for something refreshing in 2021, music produced by Queen Logic can be helpful for all those who need a fresh vibe in life to get some confidence back in life. 

    jigar saraswat

    Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

    Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

    Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

