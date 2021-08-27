Using Social Media to Promote Your Charity

Managing a nonprofit charity is similar to operating a commercial business in that its success depends on your skill at marketing. For charities, this means raising awareness around a specific cause in addition to spreading word about your organization. These two goals can both be reached more efficiently when you use social media as a marketing tool. Here are few benefits that social media marketing provides for charities.

Get Real Feedback

As you maintain a consistent social media presence for your organization, you should set aside some time to read the comments left by your followers. This will help you see what people generally like about your organization and its posts. It will also help you get feedback about what you could be doing better. When you find merit in someone’s feedback, be sure to like their comment and reply in a positive manner.

Increase Your Site’s Traffic

The goal of maintaining a social media presence is to deliver more visits to your organization’s official website. The best way to do that is to be consistent in publishing new blog posts on your site. Links to those posts can be shared to your social media pages, helping your followers stay aware of when you are sharing new content. Your social media pages serve as a bridge between your online followers and your organization’s website.

Share More Engaging Content

Sharing engaging content in a way that will touch your followers on an emotional level is the real challenge. Most people won’t read more than three lines of text, and those that do read more may not sense the feelings behind the words. However, sharing videos or streaming a live event offers a way for users to see the problem in real time. They can see the suffering that homelessness or starvation causes in a video, and that may be enough to turn your followers into active volunteers.

When you use social media as a marketing tool for your nonprofit organization, you’ll be able to get gradually increasing results without having to divert your limited resources to a premium marketing campaign. You can rely on the interests of your followers in sharing your content to help you reach more online users. In this way, your social media accounts can help you find donations and volunteers more readily than most forms of paid advertising.