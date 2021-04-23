Using Personal Boundaries

Throughout Lockdown, I have found it very important to start using some kind of boundary so that then I know when it is important to draw the line under something that is either becoming tiresome or I’m just not finding joy in it anymore.

One of the most important things I found out from doing the Thrive ZP challenge for the first time was to cut down the time that I am on my phone and I have now managed to do this, certainly before bed. I make sure that my phone is now out on the landing when it is charging and that it is downstairs in the morning at the side of my chair for when I want to start answering emails with my morning coffee.

Since I have started doing this, I have noticed that I haven’t had anxiety as bad in the mornings because I haven’t checked Social Media as early and I have been able to concentrate on setting my intentions for the day and writing out my todo list, without having my phone go off every five seconds, while I try to concentrate.

More time for mindfulness means more time for walks!

Another one of the most important things that I realised while setting boundaries for the first time, was how little privacy you have on Social Media if you let it. So I only ever film in certain rooms of the house, the rooms that I film in are very generic and could apply to any house at all, but the rooms that I don’t film in are rooms that I would like to stay private and off Social Media.

That being said that I think people should be able to post what they want to on Social Media without it being an issue and I don’t think things like body image should bother anyone. If more people started finding the balance of Social Media, it would appear a little less like a catalogue and more like real-life should look like and does look like to the majority of people.

Finally, another big boundary that I did set was when I work until at night, because there were times when I was still replying to people on Instagram at 10 pm! Not being able to put my phone down until at least 11 pm, so I decided after a lot of arguing with myself to stop answering comments at 7 pm which allows me the whole evening to unwind and just enjoy the evening’s entertainment of British Soaps before I then use my phone for my evening Yoga routine just before I put my phone out on the landing and pick my book up to read.

This has helped me find more time for mindfulness before bed and I am now getting over six hours of sleep at night! So the mindfulness has helped calm down my anxiety before sleep and helped me to reflect on the day more positively.

As you can see Boundaries have made a big difference to my life since I have started using them in the right way! I was helped on this journey by the Thrive ZP Challenge. Do you set boundaries, if so which ones have you set for yourself?

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, if you have enjoyed this article then you can find me over on my Instagram @Jemma.E.Blythe for more Mental Health tips and tricks.