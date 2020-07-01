Using Pen and Paper to Pivot Self-doubt

Writers are some of the most creative-minded people there are in the world. The job of a writer is to produce art in written form in various types such as novels, short stories, books, poetry, plays, screenplays, teleplays, songs, essays, and much more.

Writer’s Dilemma

It has been seen throughout history that writers possess powers that allowed them to leave a mark on the world in such a way that no other has been able to make. Today we see the work of legendry writers such as Mark Twain, William Shakespeare, Virginia Woolf, amongst others, and wonder that how can such an imagination come from a human brain.

It is often said that great minds also have great problems with them and the most common problem that most writers face that they doubt themselves too much. That’s why today we are going to be showing you how you can pivot self-doubt by writing so without further ado let’s get started.

Accept the Truth

The first and the most important thing that you have to understand is that self-doubt is a part of you and you will never be able to let go of it. You have to accept the truth that no matter what happens in life you will never be able to get rid of it. So it is in your best favor that you accept the circumstances and learn to live with it.

Something you have to also understand is that the doubt that you have on your self does not exist in your reader’s mind, to make sure of that you need to use websites where you can find best reviews of your work to ease your mind.

Don’t Stop Writing

One thing that you have to understand is that the act of writing requires constant practice and this skill is perishable. So you mustn’t stop writing if your mind starts to doubt itself again that you don’t listen to it. If you think you are bad at writing then simply write bad content, writing bad content is going to be much better than no writing at all.

You have to face the fact that all your self-doubt is just a placebo effect that is stopping you from reaching your ultimate goal, and the best way to break a placebo is to stop believing in it.

We know that this is easier said than done but you have to take into account that your entire career and your passion depends on breaking the cycle of self-doubt.

Use the Self-Doubt

Another uncommon method of pivoting self-doubt is to use it as a motivation for moving forward. This is particularly hard as it takes a strong will to be able to turn your fears into your motivation, but once you can overcome your self-doubt and mold it into something useful, you will be able to achieve new heights in your career and your life.

Believe In Yourself

The last and the final advice we can give you is that you can start believing in yourself. This is perhaps the most difficult that you will have to do because most of those that have to deal with self-doubt don’t have the self-esteem to believe in themselves.

You have to believe that you are a writer because this is the most important step in your pursuit of becoming better and more dedicated to your passion. Another thing you also have to believe is that self-doubt is just a phase and it will all pass away soon enough.

If you can do all that then you will surely be on a path to a better future.