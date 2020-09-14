Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Using Exercise to Treat Depression

When people are depressed, the last thing they want to do is leave their bed, let alone perform any type of self-care. Study after study has shown, however, that forcing yourself to exercise can have an enormous positive impact on your mental health. Psychologists often talk about a coping skill called opposite action. It means that whatever […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When people are depressed, the last thing they want to do is leave their bed, let alone perform any type of self-care. Study after study has shown, however, that forcing yourself to exercise can have an enormous positive impact on your mental health.

Psychologists often talk about a coping skill called opposite action. It means that whatever your depression is telling you to do, you should automatically do the opposite. If depression is reciting a negative internal dialog, you can pair opposite action with another skill called checking the facts. Remind yourself that a major symptom of depression is that it lies. By incorporating these two skills you can essentially be your very own cheerleader and you can enjoy all of the benefits that can come from regular exercise, both in the short- and long-term.

One of the ways that exercise helps treat depression is by increasing self-esteem. The feeling of accomplishment and pride after overcoming the voice of depression is enhanced by the feeling of self-care and being self-compassionate. Learning self-compassion is a huge skill in the fight against depression. In addition, it is a known fact that success breeds success. This philosophy is based on the notion that someone who experiences success wants to experience it again because of the surge in the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain. 

People with depression often suffer from a lack of dopamine, which is why they lack motivation throughout their lives and find it difficult to concentrate. Dopamine is one of the happy hormones that can be duplicated by exercise, mostly because of endorphins. These hormones are released when you exercise and they interact with receptors in your brain. This not only gives an almost morphine-like sensation but it also reduces any feelings of pain. Exercise is also a great way to take a break from the infinite worry loop of rumination that has no productive use whatsoever.

There are also physical benefits to exercise. Many health problems are ones that also feed depression, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart problems. Keeping fit and healthy is another way of giving your physical self a fighting chance, which has a daisy-chain effect of improving mental health. 

This article was originally published on http://ricocox.com/

    Rico Cox, Content Creator | Director | Visionary

    Rico Cox is a fitness entrepreneur and Content Creator/Director/Visionary located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    Rico's spark and passion for fitness began when he was only a child. "After experiencing the joy that physical wellbeing can bring, I was hooked." From there, Rico dove deep into the science and nutrition behind physical fitness, and he's made a career out of helping people realize they can accomplish more than they think.

     

    During his free time, Rico and his wife love traveling, eating delicious food, and pushing each other to be the best they can be. “My wife and I run our company together, and we’re the best partners. I’m so thankful for our relationship and I really believe the best is yet to come.”

    Rico Cox's life motto is we shouldn't settle for an average life. We are only afforded one opporunity for this, so we should take this time to thrive and live well!

    For even more on Rico Cox, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Depression- When you stop loving the things you love

    by Trishna Patnaik
    Community//

    Depression After a Work Injury

    by Samantha
    Well-Being//

    How to Find the Motivation to Work Out When You’re Depressed

    by Nora Battelle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.