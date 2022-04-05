Contributor Log In
Using a vision board to connect with the career and life you want

It is hard to keep focused on your goals, especially when you have to juggle your personal and professional life. It wasn’t easy before Covid, but in its aftermath, it has become even more difficult. A vision board may be the answer. It can help keep your determination and motivation up and drive you forward to success.

A vision board can be either physical or digital. It is a place where you can put photos, quotes, works of art, or other visual stimuli that inspire and remind you of what you want to achieve. Do you want to save money for a house? Get a promotion or switch careers? Carve out additional time for yourself to become more focused and present?  A vision board can help you achieve all these long-term goals and more.

Building a vision board is easy. It is a fun activity which you can accomplish in an afternoon. First, you must decide if you want your vision board to be physical or digital. It’s easier to get started with a digital one, but you may also find that a physical manifestation of your goals is more powerful. I prefer a physical one. Since we spend so long working on our computers, it can be convenient to have one there. It’s also easier to source images for the board. All it takes is a simple right-click on something you find inspirational and that represents what you want to achieve. You can then add these images into a collage on things like Microsoft Word.  You can even use it as your background.

If you want to go down the physical route, it’ll take a little more effort. You’ll have to get a poster or corkboard, or something similar, to put all your images on. You’ll need glue or pins to stick them on and then you’ll need to find a place to hang it. Experiment and find out what works for you.

Images can be found in magazines or newspapers – photos that will help focus your mind on your goals. A printer could help too, allowing you to put up images you find around the internet. Finally, you can write down quotes or sayings that inspire you.

At the center should be an outline of what you want to achieve. I want… a promotion, to work for a certain company, to be more present. Then you can arrange your images around that.

A vision board helps since it lays out your goals clearly. It reminds you every day to work towards them. As a reminder or continuous inspiration, it will make it easier to achieve your professional or personal desires. It can start simple and then you can build it out. If you’re finding it hard to keep focused on the future and want to add some purpose and drive to reach your ambitions, a vision board will help. 

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

