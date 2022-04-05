Using a vision board to connect with the career and life you want

It is hard to keep focused on your goals, especially when you have to juggle your personal and professional life. It wasn’t easy before Covid, but in its aftermath, it has become even more difficult. A vision board may be the answer. It can help keep your determination and motivation up and drive you forward to success.

A vision board can be either physical or digital. It is a place where you can put photos, quotes, works of art, or other visual stimuli that inspire and remind you of what you want to achieve. Do you want to save money for a house? Get a promotion or switch careers? Carve out additional time for yourself to become more focused and present? A vision board can help you achieve all these long-term goals and more.

Building a vision board is easy. It is a fun activity which you can accomplish in an afternoon. First, you must decide if you want your vision board to be physical or digital. It’s easier to get started with a digital one, but you may also find that a physical manifestation of your goals is more powerful. I prefer a physical one. Since we spend so long working on our computers, it can be convenient to have one there. It’s also easier to source images for the board. All it takes is a simple right-click on something you find inspirational and that represents what you want to achieve. You can then add these images into a collage on things like Microsoft Word. You can even use it as your background.

If you want to go down the physical route, it’ll take a little more effort. You’ll have to get a poster or corkboard, or something similar, to put all your images on. You’ll need glue or pins to stick them on and then you’ll need to find a place to hang it. Experiment and find out what works for you.

Images can be found in magazines or newspapers – photos that will help focus your mind on your goals. A printer could help too, allowing you to put up images you find around the internet. Finally, you can write down quotes or sayings that inspire you.

At the center should be an outline of what you want to achieve. I want… a promotion, to work for a certain company, to be more present. Then you can arrange your images around that.

A vision board helps since it lays out your goals clearly. It reminds you every day to work towards them. As a reminder or continuous inspiration, it will make it easier to achieve your professional or personal desires. It can start simple and then you can build it out. If you’re finding it hard to keep focused on the future and want to add some purpose and drive to reach your ambitions, a vision board will help.