Using a Smartphone All The Time is Harmful to Your Health

Smartphone has become such an essential part of all of our lives that we take it to bed, use the phone while eating or while going somewhere. With the modern lifestyle, our smartphone is almost an essential part of our life. However, the way we all stick to the phone is not a good and healthy habit.

Many studies have also supported the fact that smartphones can cause obesity. A study conducted on more than 1000 students at a Columbia-based University found that students who used their phones for more than six hours suffered from obesity and other related problems. The probability was 43% higher.

The phone makes you more stressed

If you are accustomed to checking or seeing your phone, again and again, it is equally difficult to stay away from it. Many studies have also caused havoc that your phone may cause stress, and you may be a victim of anxiety. At the same time, stress also affects your diet and exercise routine, due to which it can be challenging to lose weight.

Turns you away from physical activity

When you go for a walk or jogging, and you are always on the phone, it affects your walking speed. In this case, your smartphone has a direct impact on your weight loss journey. It makes you sleepy and makes you waste your time as well as turns you away from physical activity.

There is no doubt if you do your walking and running correctly, it is beneficial. But when you are using your phone for walking, it can slow down your speed, which can also affect your speed of calories burn.

You eat more when using the phone

Overeating is common when using the phone or watching TV. When you eat while scrolling through the news feed on the phone or watching videos on the phone, you know less about the calories you are eating. This can make you more susceptible to overeating. To lose weight, it is important to be active with the mind, along with eating the right diet foods.

Smartphone interrupts the sleeping cycle

Adapted sleep is essential for you to live a healthy and stress-free life. Not only this, sleep is an essential aspect of weight loss strategy. Smartphone overuse can also damage your body’s natural circadian rhythms. Too much blue light can reduce melatonin production and disrupt sleep, making you a person with insomnia. Also, lack of sleep can, in turn, alter the hormones that are responsible for controlling hunger and appetite. This can make you drowsy and tired.

Distracts you from doing exercises

You might not even realize it, but being on the phone always, or on the phone during the gym, can hinder your exercise session. Phone addiction can distract you from focusing solely on your workouts. Also, according to experts, phone addiction causes many people to back out of exercise, which in turn prevents you from exercising bodyweight and affects your weight loss journey.