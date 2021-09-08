Useful Ways To Strengthen Resilience – Bringing Peace Of Mind

The separation from your partner, the loss of your job, a serious diagnosis, illness in the family, divorce or death – life presents us with challenges that we are suddenly confronted with. Many people are overwhelmed with such a situation. Inner resilience plays a major role here – because it helps us to deal with strokes of fate and unpredictable events – resilience is called this property and every person has it, sometimes more or less pronounced. And the good thing about it: We can promote resilience. Promote your own resilience to be prepared for impending crises! Here are the six usefull ways to help promote your resilience.

1. Process your emotions

No matter what sparked your crisis, it is important that you process your emotions in order to increase your resilience or resilience. Many people are afraid of their emotions or find it difficult to classify them. It is important that you feel and perceive all the emotions: sadness, anger, numbness, guilt, stress, exhaustion, overwhelming, powerlessness – what do you feel? The idea behind this is that you are reliving the feelings to let them go later.

The suppression of emotions leads to emotional and psychological conflicts and can make it difficult to deal with a time of crisis. Therefore, cry when you want to cry and allow sadness and other emotions. So respect how you are feeling and what emotion you are feeling.

2. You are not alone

Remember that many other people have already gone through times of crisis and usually left again strengthened. No matter what you have ahead of you, others have already walked this path and have mastered it. These people owe their good handling of illness, loneliness, psychological problems or death to resilience. The hope you have in yourself is the beginning of your resilience.

3. Set priorities

The time after a stroke of fate or a particularly stressful situation is exhausting for many people. The thoughts mostly revolve around the event, one ponders a lot and self-doubts determine the day. Here it is particularly important to meet your own basic needs, which you can sometimes easily forget in difficult times.

Which are they? Eating, drinking, a home, clothing, mental activity, and health. Try to become aware of whether you are paying attention to all of your needs. They form the basis for human wellbeing.

4. Find inner peace

For many, falling into work is a way of compensating for difficult times. But you shouldn’t forget your own needs and, above all, your inner peace. People need rest in order to recover from events, to process them, and then finally to get over them.

Sleep plays a major role here. Maintain good sleep hygiene, which means getting enough sleep and a regular sleep rhythm. Build active rest phases into your everyday life and give your head a break. For example, a little nap or meditation has a calming effect on the body and mind. Here you can find more tips for inner peace.

5. Ask for help and offer help

Accepting help is never wrong. There are just things that we cannot do on our own. However, sometimes we are ashamed or too embarrassed to ask for help. Don’t let your pride get in the way.

Another factor is offering help. Yes, even in times of crisis that you have to deal with yourself, you can offer your help to other people. We thereby increase our feeling of closeness and belonging, which are basic human psychological needs. We recognize that we can successfully provide help and in turn project this onto ourselves.

Helping someone else is the best way to ensure your survival. It will help you overcome your fears. Now you are no longer a victim, but a helping hand. You see your own ability more clearly, which gives you energy, focus and stamina.

6. Strengthen your defenses

We will encounter negative events again and again in life – mostly unforeseen. An internal defense strategy is helpful in these situations:

After stressful days of exercising, going to bed on time, paying attention to your diet or talking to friends and family on the phone if things get stuck again. This feel-good strategy forms your secure basis and resilience. Should negative events come your way, they give you a basis, security and resilience.