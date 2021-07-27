Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Use Your Imagination for Better Sleep

Unwind With Sleep Stories

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Explore a healing salt cave in this sleep story by Michelle&#039;s Sanctuary
Explore a healing salt cave in this sleep story by Michelle's Sanctuary

How often have you found yourself tossing and turning in bed with worries running rampant in your mind? In our society, two rather disastrous notions have been pushed for decades: that you can sleep when you’re dead and that using your imagination for worrying is completely acceptable. When we worry, we let our imaginations get the worst of us. I created Michelle’s Sanctuary over five years ago after struggling with falling to sleep and staying to sleep. Hypnosis and guided meditations were a salve for my insomnia but there was something missing. I found that if someone kept telling me to breathe and relax that I only became more frustrated. Instead of breathing deeper, I became more aware of all that I was doing wrong.

You know that feeling before a vacation? When you imagine what life will be like in a peaceful setting, exploring a new landscape, losing yourself in the present moment? Every night we are given a chance for a mental vacation and escape from our waking lives. I began to create immersive sleep stories that incorporated elements of meditation and ancient practices while giving a new location to explore. Sleep stories have the fluidity of a dream, allowing you to gracefully float across the bridge that connects your waking life to your sleeping life. You deserve this time every night to feel safe, content, and to use your imagination to make yourself feel good. A sleep story is like a dream because anything is possible.

Picasso once said, “Everything you imagine is real.” And if you’ve been kept awake imagining things that have yet to happen, you understand how real they may feel. At Michelle’s Sanctuary, my mission has been to normalize and celebrate the imagination as the tool that will pleasantly shape your experience in your body. By listening before bed, you set yourself up for deep sleep and healing dreams. If you haven’t tried a sleep story before, I’ve included a variety below. Schedule your sleep vacation each night. It’s time to dream away.

  1. Experience an island with a magical healing pink salt cave overlooking a turquoise sea and starry sky.

2. Cuddle up and seek refuge from a tropical storm as the soothing sounds of rain bring you to sleep.

3. For cozy winter vibes, escape to a chalet on a lake as a blizzard rages outside.

4. A mystical castle in Scotland awaits in this sleep story for adults.

5. Do you have trouble staying asleep? It’s frustrating to awaken too soon, but this meditation and visualization can help you fall back asleep quickly.

6. Like a dream within a dream, Summerland captures the best moments in summer from a camp on a pond to a boardwalk carnival to a sleepy lake beneath a crescent moon.

7. If you feel nostalgic for an earlier era in a city of artists and dreamers. Every week the Laundry Club meets in the launderette of a brownstone, enjoying friendship and baked goods while the sounds and smells of the laundry is met with the patter of falling rain outside.

8. This time in history has been challenging. But perhaps you could enjoy an escape to the future where the world is at peace and a futuristic home caters to your every desire and need.

9. The storybook village of Colmar awaits in this story, with a cozy bed and breakfast and romantic canal.

10. If you have a sweet tooth and want to reconnect with your inner child, perhaps a trip to Candyworld is needed.

Michelle's Sanctuary, Sleep Content Creator at Michelle's Sanctuary

Raised in a bucolic town, Michelle came to NYC at the age of 17, joining forces with a fellow Bette Midler fan and touring the country as groupies, later chronicling the experience in a memoir, "Bette or Bust." Completing her BA in Communications at the age of 19, she set down a creative path as a singer-songwriter/actor/model. Overcome by the chaotic pace of ambition and the entertainment industry, she turned towards yoga and guided meditation to quell anxiety and insomnia, launching "Michelle's Sanctuary," a popular guided meditation and sleep hypnosis channel on YouTube. She also encountered the meditative art of cheese, becoming an instructor on cheese education and mozzarella making at Murray's Cheese. Her lifepath has been inspired by feeling fulfilled, following passions wherever they may lead, and helping others along the way.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Elizabeth Grojean of Baloo Living: “Create your own sleep sanctuary”

by Tyler Gallagher
bedroom sanctuary for overcoming insomnia
Community//

Three Ways to Make Your Bedroom a Sanctuary

by Dyan Haspel-Johnson, Ph.D., S.E.P.®
why do i have trouble sleeping
Community//

Why Do I Have Trouble Sleeping?

by Luke
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.