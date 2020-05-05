Use Visualisation for Better Relationships

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
You’re in love. What a wonderful feeling! How’s it going? Could it possibly be…better?

If so, don’t feel bad. Relationships take a lot of work, and it’s natural to go through periods where you need to tweak things to keep them running smoothly. After all, two people coming together is complicated. Visualisation makes it more accessible.

The good news is, it isn’t hard to make a relationship better, especially through using visualisations. 

Does that seem strange? Really, it’s not. Read on to discover four techniques involving visualisation, which will lead you into a better relationship.

The Basic

In this simple visualisation, you do what you would in most visualisations. Start with your relationship desire. Create a positive statement for this desire, then picture this desire as being successfully done. Lastly, release the desire and live ready to change where you need to. 

The Bubble

Start as you did with the last visualisation only this time you’re going to relax into a more meditative stance and set your relationship desire inside a protective bubble after imagining your desire as completed. Now let it go, knowing your goal is protected and cherished and will come to you completed.

Affirmations

What is your relationship desire? This time write it out in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd person so you can view it from every angle. Write it by hand at least 20 times. If negative thoughts come up, record them separately. When you’re finished, look at the negative thoughts. Write affirmations to negate those as well. 

Write the Script

Again, start with your relationship desire. This time you’re going to visualise this desire as completed in as much detail as you possibly can. Layer in all the emotions, actions, and changes that go with realising this desire. Write it out as a script so you can revisit this desire precisely as it is, over and over again. Keep in mind, you might need to change the script now and again, but all good scriptwriters make revisions from time to time. Add affirmations and visualise this often.

Remember, visualising your successful relationship should lead to happy and pleasant emotions. Use this energy to put in the work to create the future you’ve envisioned. And remember, this is a joint project. Engage the other person in what you’re trying to do, and you’ll naturally increase your chances of success. Soon you’ll be back enjoying the ‘in love’ feeling all over again!

This Woman

Michelle Margaret Marques, Empowerment and Growth Coach, Human Possibilities Expert. at Michelle Margaret Marques

Michelle is This Woman Author, and This Woman Empowerment and Growth Coach, and Human Possibilities Expert. She works with highly driven women who have blocks often from childhood. She helps women become their authentic self and create an unstoppable life. A LIFE where you don't just break the ceiling, you reach far beyond it!

Look at This Woman, look closely, and you will see Yourself.

The Woman You Become In The Process Can Never Be Taken Away!

Visit Michelle Margaret Marques and Find Out How You Can Work With Her Now. 

Want to find out more about Michelle? Take a look at her book. Click here, This Woman, Being Authentically You, Driven, And Always Winning.

