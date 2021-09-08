Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Use This Tool to Grow Your Startup (very quickly)

The tools you choose build the foundation for your growth.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I’m retiring the format of an article as an outdated layout of indirect communication (in my case – with startup founders).

After dedicating over six weeks to the profound research, I came to the following conclusion – an article is a good, familiar, acceptable format, yet it’s not good enough for startup founders.

Of course, someone might not like my conclusion. And that’s okay. I’m not seeking everyone’s liking, it’s only the right humans who matter.

Anyways, here’s the new layout:

1. Every 1st of every month I’ll share a piece of valuable advice for startup founders and VCs.

2. It will be short and have the most value per word.

3. I’ll probably ditch the pictures.

4. The purpose of advice will be – to help startup founders integrate network effects, launch the compounding effect, and move further on the path of exponential growth.

5. I’ll probably share some useful links (products, solutions, humans, quotes, ideas, ongoing pitch competitions, grants, etc.).

The distinctive feature of this advice will be its practicality. As a startup founder, you’d be able to study it and apply immediately. Hence the 1st of the month – to help you accelerate your growth during the next 30 or so days.

As Paul Graham neatly put it:

“At YC, the definition of a startup is a company designed or created to grow very quickly.”

If you’re not trying to build a company that grows very quickly, then you’re just building a one-more-regular company, a small business.

To merely state that you are growing or can grow very quickly is not enough – you need solid evidence that your company can actually do it.

And this is exactly the point of my monthly valuable advice – to build your evidence.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Startup Coach | Investor | Author at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a master certified coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale School of Management and Harvard Law School, both in negotiation strategies. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and an author of two Playbooks: Million Dollar Coach Playbook and Million Dollar Investor Playbook.

