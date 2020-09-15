Use food to heal yourself better during the pandemic – Essential wellbeing tips by Dennis Begos

You don’t have to test positive for COVID-19 to implement a health program during this pandemic! Even if you have not tested positive for the virus, you still may have stress and anxiety building up within your body and mind. And that is not unusual! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mass fear and panic of getting infected by the virus affect one’s immunity increases heart rate, create muscle tension, increases blood pressure, and cause sudden body aches. Hence, it is necessary to ensure that you protect your mind and body from this ongoing paranoia and stress.

Easy wellbeing tactics by Dennis Begos

When we think of healing or creating a health program, we think of a challenging routine that is difficult to maintain. According to Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, we can heal our body and mind to a great extent simply by managing the food we consume daily. The following guidelines can help:

Make yourself a happy breakfast or brunch

Is breakfast or brunch a meal that you enjoy? If yes, then you need to pay more attention to it. Don’t just eat your breakfast or brunch because you must! Instead, put your heart and mind into it and make a healthy breakfast for yourself. Eating cereals, oats, or a mix of fruits and grains is a good way to start your day. Also, consider the portion size when making a meal. If you prefer a smoothie, add fruits like apple, banana, pomegranate, avocado, nuts, and seeds in moderation. It will help you increase your nutrient content and stay fit.

Add more vitamin C and zinc-rich foods

Doctors and health experts suggest we boost our immunity levels in order to fend ourselves from the virus. Zinc-rich foods and vitamin C are essential to boost immunity. Consuming chicken, lentils, low-fat yogurt or Greek yogurt, kale, and mushrooms will increase your zinc intake. For increasing vitamin C, you can consume broccoli, Brussels sprouts, spinach, cabbage, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and other leafy greens. It will help to boost your immunity and detox the body.

Drink chamomile tea

Herbal tea and concoctions are useful for reducing stress and inducing relaxation. If you are new to this lifestyle, you can count on chamomile tea. It helps to boost immunity, reduces stress, helps one to sleep better, reduces muscle spasms, reduces stomach issues, reduces the body acidity level, lightens the skin, and improves digestion. Drinking two to three cups of chamomile tea in the day is considered helpful.

Drink lots of water

Healing your body and mind through food and water is incomplete if you don’t drink ample amounts of water. It helps to flush out impurities, unwanted bacteria, and other toxins accumulated in the body and the organs. Consult your dietician or general physician to decide the amount of water you need to drink daily and stick to it.

The food we consume impacts our mind and body! Now more than ever it is imperative to keep the body in an unbalanced state so that we have good immunity and less stress. The guidelines mentioned above can ensure complete wellness during such a trying time.