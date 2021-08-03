Urbanscapes and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

When you reflect upon the teachings of Spring, what exactly is it that you see? Blossoms. Honeydew. Forests. Flowers of different coloring. Fruits. Vegetables. It’s the Earth, at her best! Whatever it may be, Spring has a way of giving the impression of Earth being at her peak! Having done the work, during the timing of winter, she gets to show off everything that she worked on; in the course of her slumber. Such is the nature, and timing, of Spring!

There are certain cityscapes, which have mastered the very art of marrying nature with the urban scenary. They do it so very well, to the point where it comes to feel lIke it is its own, private island. That’s when you know urban architecture has mirrored a harmony with the natural realm. Things come to move within their own right. Nevertheless, how does it feel to move beyond certain landings; only to realize that paradise can be created all around you? Quite frankly, you must simply know how to navigate it, within the proper realm. It can be managed through you, around you, within you, outside you, and so forth. Earth’s paradise has a way of blossoming up in ways wherever a person may be. Earth’s gentility moves forward, within such fulfillment.

Still in Japan, and it feels, so good! A song comes on. It is by slow, steady, and feels like a walk in the park. This time a masculine voice takes the stage. Come to think about it, it feels as if a person has made peace, with the very behaviors of Spring. For now, the masculine comes to soften, just a tad. He doesn’t have to be super “macho,” or possess a posture of defiance, every single time. Yes. When in a gardenal paradise, he can relax. There are moments when he is allowed to be free from stress and anxiety. In the gardens of paradise, there is peace.

The song, “Otento–san” grants the opportunity for a person to imagine a simple walk in a Japanese city. You begin to think of places, such as Tokyo. Even when having never traveled to it, you begin to imagine what happens, within the city. Specifically, within those times of solitude, a person comes to navigate through a deeper reflection of self. Quiet walks ensure these things. We are re-aligned back into our harmony with nature. That’s the balance for urban walks of, wellness. Now, we get to listen, in one trajectory of sound!

Shintaro Katsu