Urbanscapes and Song: Paul Kantner

A Journey Of Togetherness, With Comforting Vibes! A Look At The Song, "Let's Go Together," As Sung By PAUL KANTNER!

You can take a path with someone, or you can journey, alone. The decision is up to you. It’s your call. Just make sure the journey is, renewed. However, this time, you have company on the way. While we have discussed the relevance, and pertinence, of taking those journeys into spaces of agricultural. Often times, they are those rural areas-plains, woods, and other spaces. Now, we can also envision that journey into the urban sector.

In the US, ,major cities are referred to as, the jungle. Very intriguing for them to have found a connection, with the Earthly setting; while having found a base in the industrial sector. Life is a paradox. Things, which are considered to be unmatched, are actually, matched! Ah! The beauty of illusions!

Songs encouraging invitations of going to a particular place, together, are further highlights of the human spirit. It’s that need of being together; yearning to be connected with another person, again. That’s life. That’s love! There are beautiful settings, and dynamics, as it relates to going with someone. Such can take place through the guise of friendships, love interests, families, or are doing delightful stranger, you meet along the way. Simply remember that you always have company, as you journey along this path.

Certain questions and wonders come to mind, when envisioning that walk through the city. How is it different than a walk in the woods, prairie, or open fields? Is there more to absorb? Does the togetherness draw both parties closee or further apart? There is so much to question and envision; regarding the very idea of being close with someone. So, let’s stop talking, and let’s envision. Listening has a way of assisting us in how we are to perceive a unique wellness, when entering city domains. Images comforted by water also add colors to the imagination.

Let’s walk, together. Moving into a loving, and unfamiliar spsce, together. Let our Being together secure the needed protection. There is power in combining energies in and shared spacing. There is power in moving in love, together with a loving company!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/95983035793272445/

Paul Kantner

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/400609329354836395/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vG5Rls79riw
https://open.spotify.com/track/0ThqvgNuhVgaotuFIzaGvh

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

